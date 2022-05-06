ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
X Factor's Scarlett Lee reveals she's been rushed to hospital with a mystery illness as she shares a clip of her arm connected to a drip

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

X Factor finalist Scarlett Lee has revealed she's been rushed to hospital, sharing a snap of her arm connected to drip in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 24-year-old, who came second in the talent show's 2018 series, failed to disclose the cause of her visit to A&E, simple accompanying her short video with a sad face emoji.

Posting a short video shortly after 3am, the talented singer displayed the intravenous needle inserted into her forearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cWai_0fVAlDkf00
Get well soon: X Factor finalist Scarlett Lee, 24, shocked fans on Thursday when she posted snaps of herself in A&E (pictured on the ITV show in 2018)

The reality star later showed that she had stayed overnight in the hospital as she shared a second video shortly after 8am.

In the clip Scarlett showed a row of hospital beds in an NHS ward, emblazoned with the early morning hour.

The singer shared the videos with her 106,000 Instagram followers but did not explain the reasons for her stay.

MailOnline have contacted Scarlett for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clBg4_0fVAlDkf00
Hospital time: In the clip the brunette beauty laid down in her hospital bed as she displayed the intravenous needle inserted into her forearm

The star, who duetted with pop superstar Leona Lewis, 37, on the show, eventually lost out to Dalton Harris, 28, in the closely fought final.

Her time in the ITV competition was full of drama as an almighty fire ripped through her family home.

She told Loose Women at the time: 'My four-year old nephew woke me up telling me 'mummy and daddy are burning.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCuxu_0fVAlDkf00
Rise and shine: The reality star later showed that she had stayed overnight in the hospital as she shared a second video shortly after 8am
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfI1H_0fVAlDkf00
Final: The star, who duetted with pop superstar Leona Lewis, 37, on the show, eventually lost out to Dalton Harris (pictured) in the closely fought final

The singer suffered burns to her eyes in the blaze but continued to rehearse for the series regardless.

Scarlett married childhood sweetheart Nathan Shaw in a lavish church ceremony in Epsom, Surrey, in August 2019.

The couple tied the knot in front of 350 guests including Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey.

Scarlett's gown boasted an enormous pink skirt covered in delicate lace embroidery, along with capped sleeves and a sweetheart neckline as well as a ten-foot long train.

The happy couple had nine bridesmaids dressed in white tutu-dresses with milkmaid sleeves and two page boys who looked adorable in miniature versions of Nathan's suit.

Cara took to social media to post a sweet video from inside the wedding reception as Scarlett and Nathan shared their first dance as husband and wife to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison.

Posting a snap from the celebration the Love Island star wrote: 'Having the most beautiful day celebrating Mr & Mrs Shaw's perfect day.

'Thank you for having us and letting us be part of this day.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLVwU_0fVAlDkf00
Talented lady: Since her time on the show Scarlett has continued to perform, posting clips of her singing to social media

