PREVIEW! Post-Season Play for Five Teams

Megan Michelle Marley, daughter of James and Amylyn Marley, has been named the Mynderse Academy Class of 2022 Valedictorian. Megan is a member of the National Honor Society. She has completed coursework in Honors English; Advanced Placement US History and Physics; FLCC Gemini English, Health, Weight Training, Introduction to Business, and French; CCC Pre-Calculus; and a variety of business classes. Megan is currently enrolled in Advanced Placement Calculus, FLCC – Career and Personal Money Management, Stress Reduction, Accelerate U Business Law and Accelerate U Accounting. Megan has participated in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, the MTF Modeling and Acting Training Program, and Yale University’s The Science of Well Being class. During her time at Mynderse Academy, Megan has held several leadership positions including drama club treasurer, Mynderse Academy newspaper reporter/journalist, 1st Amendment 1st Vote member, Myndersian Yearbook staff member and treasurer, Student Council President, and Junior Rotarian. She was also a member of the Masterminds Academic Competition Team, Varsity Band, and Block M Sports Club. Megan participated in Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Lacrosse, AAU basketball, and WEVA Seneca Strikers Club Volleyball.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO