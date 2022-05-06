ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

PREVIEW! Post-Season Play for Five Teams

rpiathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix teams are in action and five of them are competing for Liberty League championships, beginning on Friday with softball in the conference tournament. The track & field teams are in Poughkeepsie for two-day meets and women's tennis is in the league championship quarterfinals. No. 22 Men's tennis plays in the...

rpiathletics.com

Comments / 0

fcfreepress

Ship U: Softball Team Won One and Lost One in Elimination Game

At Veterans Park SU rallied from 6-3 down in its final at-bat to take a 7-6 lead entering the bottom of the seventh, but the Raiders fell to the Huskies on a heartbreaking walk-off walk, 8-7 losing in their second game. The fared well in the first game and won an elimination game on Thursday over Gannon. The score was 6-5 in eight innings.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater sports: Baseball team clinches WIAC title with four victories at Platteville

The red-hot UW-Whitewater baseball team wrapped up its Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season with four victories at UW-Platteville on Friday and Saturday. The nationally seventh-ranked Warhawks (33-6 overall, 25-3 WIAC) extended their winning streak to 18 games heading into this weekend’s WIAC tournament, set to begin Thursday in Whitewater. The tournament champion will receive an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III national tournament. On Saturday, the Warhawks needed...
WHITEWATER, WI
WHEC TV-10

Excitement building for Victor native in Kentucky Derby

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The excitement is building for Saturday's 148th running of the Kentucky Derby and Western New York's connection to the event is already preparing himself for the biggest race of his life. News10NBC talked to Rey Gutierrez who grew up in Victor and began his racing...
VICTOR, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

S-V Softball Defeats Windsor, Claims STAC Eastern Division Title

On Saturday afternoon, Susquehanna Valley (#7) hosted the Windsor Knights (#12) for a Class B State-ranked matchup, and the STAC Eastern Division Title on the line. After a 4-run inning in the 1st, the Sabers tacked on a few more runs to extend their lead to seven, by the 6th inning.
WINDSOR, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Mynderse Academy names Valedictorian & Salutatorian for Class of 2022

Megan Michelle Marley, daughter of James and Amylyn Marley, has been named the Mynderse Academy Class of 2022 Valedictorian. Megan is a member of the National Honor Society. She has completed coursework in Honors English; Advanced Placement US History and Physics; FLCC Gemini English, Health, Weight Training, Introduction to Business, and French; CCC Pre-Calculus; and a variety of business classes. Megan is currently enrolled in Advanced Placement Calculus, FLCC – Career and Personal Money Management, Stress Reduction, Accelerate U Business Law and Accelerate U Accounting. Megan has participated in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, the MTF Modeling and Acting Training Program, and Yale University’s The Science of Well Being class. During her time at Mynderse Academy, Megan has held several leadership positions including drama club treasurer, Mynderse Academy newspaper reporter/journalist, 1st Amendment 1st Vote member, Myndersian Yearbook staff member and treasurer, Student Council President, and Junior Rotarian. She was also a member of the Masterminds Academic Competition Team, Varsity Band, and Block M Sports Club. Megan participated in Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Lacrosse, AAU basketball, and WEVA Seneca Strikers Club Volleyball.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Daily Jeffersonian

High School Roundup: Big inning lifts Muskies past Colts

NEW CONCORD — Host John Glenn used a seven-run third to take control in an MVL crossover 12-3 victory over Meadowbrook on Thursday evening. Colt Emerson hit a two-run homer to start the third-inning surge, while Colin Campbell and Aydan Thompson added run-scoring singles and Emerson capped the frame by doubling home two runs for a 7-2 lead.
NEW CONCORD, OH

