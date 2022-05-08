ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Box Office: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Flies to Stunning $185M Opening, $450M Globally

By Pamela McClintock
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQLe5_0fVAfd9L00

Summer is off to a sizzling start at the box office .

Marvel Studios and Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , starring Benedict Cumberbatch , grossed $185 million in its debut to land one of the biggest openings of all time domestically — and the second best of the pandemic era — for a global start of $450 million.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The sequel’s performance is a huge victory for Hollywood and theater owners as the 2022 box office season officially kicks off. After more than two years of fits and starts due to COVID-19, studios are finally ready to release a parade of delayed tentpoles.

Director Sam Raimi ’s movie landed the 11th biggest domestic launch in history and the seventh biggest opening for any Marvel Cinematic title behind Avengers: Age of Ultron ($191.3 million), Black Panther ($202 million), The Avengers ($207.3 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($257.7 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260.1 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million), not adjusted for inflation. The latter three top the overall list of biggest openings.

Doctor Strange 2 is already the second-biggest domestic release of 2022 behind The Batman , which has grossed $369.1 million to date.

Overseas, Marvel’s latest tentpole opened to an equally impressive $265 million for the early global total of $450 million. And, when comparing like-by-like territories, it ranks sixth on the list of all-time worldwide launches for a Hollywood title and fourth among MCU global opening weekends, according to Comscore.

The pic opened No. 1 in all major markets overseas, where COVID-19 restrictions have lifted in recent weeks across a raft of key territories, including South Korea. The movie opened to a huge $30 million in that country to land the No. 6 debut of all-time for a Hollywood title. Asian markets such as South Korea and Japan are gaining more importance now that many films, including Doctor Strange 2 , aren’t getting a berth in China.

Friday’s domestic haul of $90 million for Doctor Strange 2 — which included $36 million in Thursday previews — was the seventh biggest opening day of all time and gives the Marvel Cinematic Universe five of the top 10 opening days ever. It was also more than the entire opening weekends of 10 MCU titles, including the first Doctor Strange , which opened to $85.1 million in 2016, not adjusted for inflation.

Doctor Strange 2 is playing in 4,545 theaters, the widest location count of the pandemic era and the fifth-biggest of all time, another sign that the movie business is emerging from the pandemic. While overall attendance is still down compared to “normal” times, moviegoer confidence is at an all-time high.

Another draw: Imax and other cinema operators heavily promoted the fact that the first teaser trailer for James Cameron’s sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is premiering exclusively in theaters before Doctor Strange 2 .

Raimi’s generally well-reviewed superhero pic earned a B+ CinemaScore in the U.S., and is being fueled by moviegoers under the age of 34 (74 percent), including 57 percent between ages 18 and 34and 15 percent between ages 10 and 17. Males made up 59 percent of all ticket buyers.

Doctor Strange 2 did huge business in Imax and other premium large-format screens, or 36 percent. Imax’s global haul alone was $33 million, a May record. (Raimi used Imax digital cameras to shoot the film.)

After the first Doctor Strange , Cumberbatch’s character gained even more visibility when he appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and, much more recently, Sony and Marvel’s $1.9 billion blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home , which grossed a near-record $122 million on its first Friday (including $50 million in previews) on its way to a $260.1 million domestic debut.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness picks up where No Way Home left off, with Stephen Strange coming to the assistance of a young girl named America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) who can jump across various universes. Now, however, a demonic force is trying to steal her powers.

Part sentimental, part horror, part comedy and always action-packed, the adventure that ensues sees the quirky superhero face-off with the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), meet up with an old flame ( Rachel McAdams ), enlist the aid of a former sidekick who has now transformed into the Sorcerer Supreme ( Benedict Wong ) and encounters Mordo ( Chiwetel Ejiofor ). There are also key cameos regarding other MCU properties, but readers won’t find any spoilers here.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is rated PG-13, as is The Batman .

May 7, 7:55 a.m. Updated with Friday grosses and revised estimates.
May 8, 8:40 a.m. Updated with revised weekend estimates.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Toxic Avenger’ Remake Starring Peter Dinklage Gets R Rating for Gore, Graphic Nudity

The Toxic Avenger remake promises to be sufficiently noxious for its hardcore fans. The star-filled reboot of the ultra-violent 1984 cult classic was given an R rating by the Motion Picture Association on Wednesday for “strong violence and gore, language throughout, sexual references and brief graphic nudity.”More from The Hollywood ReporterHayden Panettiere Returns to 'Scream', Joining Newest Installment of Horror Franchise (Exclusive)'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter Michael Waldron Shares Some Insight Into Film's Most Unbelievable MomentsBrett Weitz's Role as GM of TNT, TBS and TruTV Eliminated The rating means Legendary’s The Toxic Avenger will join the club of R-rated superhero titles, which include...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Jennifer Hudson, Common, Milla Jovovich, Quvenzhane Wallis to Star in Action-Thriller ‘Breathe’

A quartet of names — including two Academy Award winners — have joined the upcoming action-thriller Breathe, with another currently circling the project. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls, Respect), Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil), Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild, Annie) and Oscar winner Common (Wanted, Suicide Squad) are set to star in the film, from Indie Spirit Award winner Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday). Sam Worthington (Avatar) is in talks to join the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterMid East Banner Front Row Boards Hicham Ayouch's 'Abdelinho' Following Netflix Hit 'Perfect Strangers'Music Services May Have Less Churn Than Video Streamers, Warner...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ron Howard Says Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen Trained With Real Divers From Thai Cave Rescue for ‘Thirteen Lives’

Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen trained with the real divers from the Thai cave rescue mission for Ron Howard’s upcoming film Thirteen Lives about the incident in which 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped inside a flooding cave system in Thailand in 2018 for 18 days. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Howard says, “The same divers were there with us during our prep and as we were shooting, and Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell in particular, but the other guys as well, trained with them and copied their style. So we had a couple of weeks where they were...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Rachel Mcadams
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Vanessa Hudgens to Lead, Exec Produce Female Trucker Movie ‘Big Rig’ (Exclusive)

Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick…Boom!, Spring Breakers) is set to get behind the wheel and star as a female trucker in the upcoming feature Big Rig. Martha Stephens (To the Stars, Land Ho!) will direct from a screenplay by Ryan Binaco (To Leslie), with Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures producing with Kelsey Law. Hudgens also executive produces. Currently in pre-production, the film shoots later this year. Mister Smith Entertainment is launching global sales on the film at the upcoming Cannes Market.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini Join 'Conclave'Neon Takes Jessica Chastain,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Doctor#Doctor Strange#Previews#Box Office#Marvel Cinematic#Avengers#Infinity War
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Kehler, Actor in ‘The Big Lebowski,’ ‘The Man in the High Castle,’ Dies at 75

Jack Kehler, a character actor in The Big Lebowski and The Man in the High Castle, has died. He was 75. The actor died on Saturday, a representative from Kehler’s agency SMS Talent told The Hollywood Reporter. He passed away due to complications of leukemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.More from The Hollywood ReporterJethro Lazenby, Model and Son of Nick Cave, Dies at 30Ashley Nissenberg, Hollywood Attorney, Dies at 41Kang Soo-yeon, Veteran Korean Actress, Dies at 55 Kehler was born in 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and studied at the Actors Studio. He began his screen career in 1983 as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Trims $1B In Content Spend Amid Drive for Streaming Profits

Two and a half years after launch, Disney appears to be closing in on its long-stated goal for Disney+: Making it profitable. In the company’s quarterly earnings report and analyst call May 11, CFO Christine McCarthy reaffirmed that Disney+ should begin turning a profit in fiscal 2024. And comments by McCarthy and Chapek give a clue as to what the path to profitability will look like.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney+ Hits 137.7M Subscribers, Beating Wall Street Expectations in StreamingJudge Dismisses Florida Taxpayers' Lawsuit to Block Dissolution of Disney's Special DistrictHilary Duff on Why Disney+'s 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Was Scrapped: "They Got...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Simple Favor’ Sequel Set With Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick Returning

A sequel to comedy-thriller A Simple Favor is a go at Amazon and Lionsgate. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are set to reprise their roles, with director Paul Feig returning to the director’s chair. Jessica Sharzer will write the sequel, having penned the 2018 movie that followed a mommy blogger (Kendrick) who tries to solve the disappearance of her new mysterious and elegant friend (Lively) from their a small town. It is based on the 2017 book of the same name by Darcey Bell.More from The Hollywood ReporterMet Gala's Best Dressed: 16 Stars Who Understood the AssignmentMet Gala: All the Details...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘CODA’ Director Sian Heder to Be Awarded Alumni Honor at AFI Life Achievement Gala

After sweeping through awards season with her film CODA, Siân Heder is collecting another honor. Heder, who is an alumnus of AFI’s Directing Workshop for Women, will receive the 2022 Franklin J. Schaffner Alumni Medal from AFI. Past recipients include Darren Aronofsky, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patty Jenkins, Mimi Leder, David Lynch, and Terrence Malick.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Wars' Icon James Earl Jones Only Made $7,000 to Voice Darth Vader in 'A New Hope'Apple to Rerelease Oscar Winner 'CODA' in Theaters'CODA' Getting Musical Adaptation From Deaf West Theatre, Vendome Pictures and Pathe It will be presented at the upcoming AFI Life Achievement...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy