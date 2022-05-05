City of Phoenix Becomes a Finalist for All-America City Award

​​The City of Phoenix made learning a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. That critical decision-making is the reason the National Civic League​ and the C​​​ampaign for Grade-Level Reading has named the City of Phoenix as a finalist for the 2022 All-America City Award​. This year's theme is “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equita​ble Learning Recovery."

The City's dedication to improving digital equity and transforming non-school places and spaces into learning-rich environments secured Phoenix a spot on the coveted finalist list. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Phoenix committed to providing resources to community members in underinvested areas and public housing communities, and ensuring educational and digital needs were supported at a high level.

Through a variety of partnerships, the city distributed more than 12,000 laptops to 15 public school districts, many of which serve families in public housing communities. In addition, 1,600 tablets were distributed directly to families in public housing for at-home learning, and to seniors to assist them with telemedicine and more.

“We were confronted with a stark reality: only 31-percent of households in these communities had broadband access," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "We knew we could play a powerful role in helping students continue their studies despite difficult circumstances. By equipping them with the right tools and devices, we helped kids adjust to a challenging new at-home learning environment."

These efforts to mitigate the digital divide are built upon a strong foundation. In 2017, Phoenix was selected as a ConnectHome community through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a ConnectHome community, Phoenix has been working to connect families in public housing with affordable internet service, devices, and digital skills training. During the pandemic, the percentage of Phoenix students passing their third grade reading exam declined to 25 percent, which is the lowest score in seven years. In response to declining literacy rates during the pandemic, Phoenix accelerated efforts to ensure students remained connected to essential education resources. These efforts, including equipping Read On Phoenix tutors with devices and digital skills to allow them to continue working with students, earned Phoenix recognition as a Bright Spot Community by the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading in 2020.

"The City of Phoenix takes pride in serving its residents. I am proud of our employees and their dedication to assisting Phoenix families during the pandemic," said Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton. “Transitioning to an online learning environment had its difficulties, but City staff made it possible for residents to receive the tools needed to aid Phoenix students in being successful."

The winners of the 2022 All-America City Award will be announced during a virtual event July 18-22, in conjunction with Grade Level Reading week.

Phoenix has been honored with the All-America City designation five times: 1950, 1958, 1980, 1989 and 2009.