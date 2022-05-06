Two people hurt after a house fire in Queens

Two people were hurt in a fire inside a house in Queens Friday morning.

The flames broke out in a single-family home on 109th Street in Corona around 9:30 a.m.

Responders determined that the blaze was located on the second floor of the house, and it was extinguished before 10 a.m.

Two civilian patients were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

It's not clear what sparked the fire, but authorities say lithium batteries were found at the scene.

HazMat units were called to collect the batteries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

