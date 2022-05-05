ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Basketball Player of the Year!

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSciY_0fVAQcE900
The 2021-22 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns July 31 with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes. USA TODAY

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website .

And the nominees are …

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball:

Tobe Awaka, F, Cardinal Hayes High School (New York) — SR

Amari Bailey, G, Sierra Canyon School (California) — SR

Nate Calmese, G, Mesquite High School (Arizona) — SR

Donovan Clingan, C, Bristol Central High School (Connecticut) — SR

Derrian Ford, G, Magnolia High School (Arkansas) — SR

Tre Holloman, G, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (Minnesota) — SR

GG Jackson, F, Ridge View High School (South Carolina) — JR

Dereck Lively II, C, Westtown School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Mackenzie Mgbako, F, Gill St. Bernard's School (New Jersey) — JR

Brandon Miller, F, Cane Ridge High School (Tennessee) — SR

Arterio Morris, G, Justin F. Kimball High School (Texas) — SR

Luke Northweather, F, Blair Oaks High School (Missouri) — SR

Jaden Schutt, G, Yorkville Christian High School (Illinois) — SR

Brice Sensabaugh, F, Lake Highland Preparatory School (Florida) — SR

Reed Sheppard, G, North Laurel High School (Kentucky) — JR

Nick Smith, G, North Little Rock High School (Arkansas) — SR

Bruce Thornton, G. Milton High School (Georgia) — SR

Seth Trimble, G, Menomonee Falls High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Ernest Udeh Jr., C, Dr. Phillips High School (Florida) — SR

D.J. Wagner, G, Camden High School (New Jersey) — JR

Cason Wallace, G, Richardson High School (Texas) — SR

Kelel Ware, C, North Little Rock High School (Arkansas) — SR

Cam Whitmore, F, Archbishop Spalding High School (Maryland) — SR

Chansey Willis Jr., G, Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School (Michigan) — SR

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Basketball Player of the Year!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Kentucky Basketball Lands Mother's Day Commitment

Recruiting never sleeps, even on a special day like Mother's Day. John Calipari got another recruit to commit to Kentucky as the program has added to its 2022 class. Adou Thiero, a combo guard from Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the program via his Twitter account. Thiero is a three-star...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Richardson High School#Highschoolsports#Sierra Canyon School#Mesquite High School#Westtown School
actionnews5.com

Memphis native Gregory Odom makes PGA Tour debut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis native Gregory Odom made his PGA Tour debut this week at the Wells Fargo Championship!. The Howard University senior played in the tournament on a sponsor exemption. Odom, who golfed for two years at the University of Memphis before transferring to Howard, became the first...
MEMPHIS, TN
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida Gators Heptathlete Anna Hall Qualifies for Team USA

The immense talent on the Florida Gators track and field team continues to shine, even after the conclusion of the regular season. Heptathlete Anna Hall did not disappoint in this weekend's USATF Combined Championships. The already impressive season just got even better for the Highlands Ranch, Colorado, native. Putting up...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

463K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy