Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Basketball Player of the Year!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website .

And the nominees are …

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball: Tobe Awaka, F, Cardinal Hayes High School (New York) — SR Amari Bailey, G, Sierra Canyon School (California) — SR Nate Calmese, G, Mesquite High School (Arizona) — SR Donovan Clingan, C, Bristol Central High School (Connecticut) — SR Derrian Ford, G, Magnolia High School (Arkansas) — SR Tre Holloman, G, Cretin-Derham Hall High School (Minnesota) — SR GG Jackson, F, Ridge View High School (South Carolina) — JR Dereck Lively II, C, Westtown School (Pennsylvania) — SR Mackenzie Mgbako, F, Gill St. Bernard's School (New Jersey) — JR Brandon Miller, F, Cane Ridge High School (Tennessee) — SR Arterio Morris, G, Justin F. Kimball High School (Texas) — SR Luke Northweather, F, Blair Oaks High School (Missouri) — SR Jaden Schutt, G, Yorkville Christian High School (Illinois) — SR Brice Sensabaugh, F, Lake Highland Preparatory School (Florida) — SR Reed Sheppard, G, North Laurel High School (Kentucky) — JR Nick Smith, G, North Little Rock High School (Arkansas) — SR Bruce Thornton, G. Milton High School (Georgia) — SR Seth Trimble, G, Menomonee Falls High School (Wisconsin) — SR Ernest Udeh Jr., C, Dr. Phillips High School (Florida) — SR D.J. Wagner, G, Camden High School (New Jersey) — JR Cason Wallace, G, Richardson High School (Texas) — SR Kelel Ware, C, North Little Rock High School (Arkansas) — SR Cam Whitmore, F, Archbishop Spalding High School (Maryland) — SR Chansey Willis Jr., G, Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School (Michigan) — SR

