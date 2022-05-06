ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow falls again as Wall Street rout continues

By Paul R. La Monica
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Stocks ended the day lower in a volatile session Friday. A solid jobs report was not enough to fully convince investors to look for bargains following Thursday's more-than-1,000-point...

CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
