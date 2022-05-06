Jim Ritchi: Thinking of solar solutions

The owners of a Northern California taco restaurant chain have been accused of underpaying workers, withholding some tips, and pressuring employees not to help federal investigators who were looking into the business’ labor practices, the Sacramento Bee reports. Taqueria Garibaldi operates three locations around the Sacramento area and in a federal complaint filed Monday, the owners of the company and one general manager are accused of several violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The complaint alleges that employees regularly worked more than 40 hours a week but overtime hours were paid in cash and not at 1.5 times the regular rate. Supervisors and managers were also allowed to keep a portion of tips, which is illegal.

