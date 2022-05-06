ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Formula One confirms Netflix series Drive to Survive has been extended for a fifth and sixth season to cover the 2022 and 2023 championships despite the popular fly-on-the-wall show receiving criticism from drivers

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The popular Formula One documentary series Drive to Survive has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season by Netflix.

Since the show's inception in 2019, it has become one of the streaming service's most popular shows, with season four covering the dramatic 2021 season reaching number one in 33 different countries.

Though popular with audiences, it has received a mixed reception from drivers with current world champion Max Verstappen opting not to take part in the last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUEYY_0fVA0zO700
Netflix hit Drive to Survive has been extended for the 2022 and 2023 championships

A statement on F1's official website said: 'Formula 1 and Netflix can today confirm that the highly popular series Formula 1: Drive to Survive has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season on Netflix.

'The series has grown in popularity over time, with Season 4 attracting the biggest audience to date and breaking into the weekly Top 10 in 56 countries.

'Offering unprecedented access, the new season will once again take fans behind the scenes to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 and 2023 championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ozw1J_0fVA0zO700
The fourth season covering the 2021 campaign was a hit reaching the top ten in 56 countries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JgoR_0fVA0zO700
Charles Leclerc's title fight with Max Verstappen looks like it will be a talking point in Season 5 

'The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport's biggest names.'

Drive to Survive has had a notable influence particularly in the United States.

Miami has joined Austin, Texas, on this season's calendar, while Las Vegas will be added next year to make it three US races per season.

Filming has already began for the 2022 season, with this year promising to be a fierce battle between defending champion Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in his resurgent Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' struggles will likely be a key talking point in the documentary when it is released - normally the week before the following season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydIgV_0fVA0zO700
Mercedes struggles could also be a big talking point as they languish behind their rivals

Back in March, Verstappen said he doesn't agree with the format of the series and suggested it should be titled 'Keeping Up with the Formula One world' a spin-off of Kim Kardashian's show.

He said: 'I'm sure we'll talk about it with (F1 CEO) Stefano (Domenicali), but at the moment I'm not really interested to take part in it.

'It's also taking more time when we're already doing so many things. I saw the benefit initially of course you get more popularity, but for me now I think you reach a stage where its a bit more like 'Keeping up with the Formula One world' if you know my reference.

'I think it shouldn't be like that. It's better just to make a season review by F1 itself, that's why nicer to look at. But that's my opinion. Nobody needs to share my opinion. I just don't like to be a part of it.'

McLaren driver Lando Norris said the show provides good 'insight' to fans of the sport but said that there was footage in the last season that had been manipulated.

Norris told reporters during pre-season testing: 'There's a bit of me and Daniel (Ricciardo) going side by side in turn one when we are not even close and I claim he pushes me off, which is from a completely different race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBWsb_0fVA0zO700
Max Verstappen is not a fan of the show and has likened it to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoN2d_0fVA0zO700
Lando Norris (right) said footage of him and teammate Daniel Ricciardo had been manipulated

'There are things which may be a bit too much like that and I don't agree too much with it. But on the whole, I think it's just exciting and good for everyone.

'As long as they don't overdo it and literally make someone look like they have done something they definitely haven't, I think that's too far. As long as they don't do that, it's good.'

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly also admitted that there are scenes that are 'kind of made up'.

Domenicali said that F1 officials would be holding talks to ensure reality isn't 'distorted' again in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYPOn_0fVA0zO700
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has held talks to ensure reality is not 'distorted' in the show

He said: 'A driver who refuses to participate because he feels he is not being represented in the right way is not being constructive; so a dialogue is needed to understand how he can be included in a format that he feels is correct.

'We will also talk to Netflix, because it is necessary that the story does not move away from reality, otherwise it no longer fits.

'It is a topic that we will address together with the drivers. We have to make sure that a project that has generated such exceptional traction has a language that continues to appeal, but without distorting the image and the meaning of the sport that we live with every day.'

Comments / 0

#F1
#F1
