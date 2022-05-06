ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Is It Illegal To Toss A Bottle With A Message Into Lake Superior?

By Chris Allen
B105
B105
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the movies you see someone toss a bottle into the ocean or lake with a note, and it gets to the destination and everyone has a happy ending. You might want to think twice about doing something like that. There was a story in the Pioneer Press about...

b105country.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Duluth, MN
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Superior#Fresh Fish#Upper Peninsula#The Pioneer Press#The Coast Guard
Motorious

Car Fished From Creek Turns Out To Be A Coffin For Missing Dad

The family of this missing man finally have some peace with the whereabouts of their beloved father. We cover many funny and interesting topics related to cars and automotive news due to the seemingly constant flow of information in the enthusiast world. However, every now and then, we come across something that shakes us all to the core with its pain and sorrow for all of those involved. This is one of those solemn times as recently a man's body has been found after 18 years of sitting at the bottom of a lake. While it is difficult to digest, this story is not entirely wrong, as the growth of technology allowed the team of divers to uncover his body, and soon many other families will have closure. But who was this man, and why was he destined to a watery grave?
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Seafood
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
B105

B105

Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy