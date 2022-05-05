ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Corn planting delays align with 2019, economist reviews prevent plant scenarios

By Macomb News Now
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

With only 14% of corn planted nationwide at the beginning of May, the option of...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Brownfield, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Ag
Reason.com

Problems With the Supply Chain Began Before the Pandemic. Here's What Biden Can Do About It.

Politicians, the Federal Reserve, and Fed and administration apologists like to claim that the inflation we face is caused by supply constraints. This claim goes against the facts on the ground. According to the World Trade Organization, even though there was a collapse in trade at the beginning of the pandemic, trade in intermediate goods—critical inputs in finalized products—quickly recovered despite port and shipping bottlenecks. Sure, it increased at a slower rate than before, but trade was still rising.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Allowing E15 fuel year-round won't increase sales very much, but it's a symbolic victory for corn ethanol advocates

As part of efforts to dampen high gasoline prices, the Biden administration is temporarily allowing gas stations to sell a special fuel blend called E15, containing 15% ethanol, year-round. Under the Clean Air Act, E15 cannot be sold in summer because it evaporates more readily in warm weather and can worsen air pollution. Aaron Smith, professor of agricultural economics at the University of California, Davis, explains how E15 differs from the E10 that is blended into most gasoline sold nationwide, and the general environmental impacts of corn-based ethanol. What is E15 and where is it used? Ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Chicago corn prices edge up, soy and wheat also higher

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged up on Wednesday, with the market supported by continued planting delays in parts of the U.S. Midwest, while soybean and wheat prices also rose. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $7.95½ a...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Grain prices rally sharply

Grain prices turned sharply higher with the forecast of decreased grain production out of Ukraine in 2022, as well as the large reduction in global corn, wheat, and oilseed exports out of the Black Sea. Here are five key fundamental factors affecting prices:. The USDA has projected corn exports out...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn, soybeans lower, wheat futures higher| Monday, May 9, 2022

Corn and soybean prices are lower, while wheat futures continue higher. Minneapolis wheat is again posting new contract highs. Weather over the weekend was open for much of the Corn Belt, and rapid planting progress is being reported. The improved weather and lower stock market are taking the corn and soybean markets lower. Wheat is higher on disappointing yield reports from India, dry weather in the southern plains, and wet conditions in North Dakota.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

US economy on 'shaky footing,' investment expert warns

Macro Trends Advisors LLC founding partner Mitch Roschelle warned on Sunday that the U.S. economy is on "shaky footing," despite what many economists and analysts perceived to be a positive April employment report. On Friday it was revealed that the U.S. economy saw solid job growth in April, suggesting the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy