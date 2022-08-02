ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Download Instagram stories: an easy guide

By Lauren Scott
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

If you've been wondering how to download an Instagram story and save it onto your phone to keep, we're here to show you!

There are plenty of reasons why you'd want to do this – maybe you've seen an amazing video from your favorite photographer, an inspirational location to save for later, or you just want to record a memory. Maybe you're building a shrine for your favorite crush. If it's the latter, no judgement.

Read more: The latest instagram update is the worst one yet!

The best camera phones are now capable of taking amazing photos and videos for Instagram stories, but what about when you want to view that footage outside the app in your phone's photo storage?

There are several websites that allow you to save an Instagram story from another account, but some work better than others. Below, we'll show you how easy it is to save your own Instagram stories, and the slightly trickier methods for saving other people's too!

And of course, make sure you follow Digital Camera magazine on Instagram !

How to download Instagram stories from your account

Downloading your own Instagram stories is easy and can be done in a few steps.

Tap the “Your Story” icon on the upper left hand corner of your feed to open up your own Story, and the one you want to keep.

Next, tap the three little dots on the lower right hand corner that say “More”, while will bring up a menu of options. Here, hit “Save…” and the story will be saved to your camera roll/photos.

There is also the option to download a whole day's worth of stories into one video clip, by tapping to the end of your stories and then tapping “More”, “Save…” and "Save Story" instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXHOZ_0fV9ibwS00

Choose "Save..." and then either "Save Video" or "Save Story" (Image credit: Lauren Scott)

How to someone else’s Instagram stories (from your computer)

I've found several free websites out there that download the Stories and Highlights of other people's accounts, so you can access your favourite photographers, content creators or friends even if you didn't post it yourself. For the purposes of this (and to avoid looking like a stalker) I tried doing it with the account of my new puppy.

The first service I found is InstaDP . All you do is type in the username of the profile that you want to download Stories or Instagram highlights from, scroll down and click the one that you want to download, then press "Save as". Easy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqiVk_0fV9ibwS00

(Image credit: InstaDP)

A slightly more sleek website (but one that does pretty much the same thing) is Story Saver . As before, you simply type in the username of the Instagram account you want to Download from, give a moment to load, and then save the Stories or Highlights you want to a chosen folder on your computer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRVNI_0fV9ibwS00

(Image credit: Story Saver)

So now you know how to save, download and keep Instagram stories from your own account as well as your favorite followers. Check out the best cameras for Instagram and find out how to make your profile stand out from the crowd!

Read more:

How to use instagram filters
10 steps for instagram success
Best vlogging cameras

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Recover deleted messages from Facebook’s Messenger app

Following up on our previous article on how to delete messages from Facebook’s or rather Meta’s Messenger app in this quick guide will show you how to recover deleted messages. If you or a family member have inadvertently deleted messages from the Meta Messenger app and would like to recover them, theses tips will show how to recover those deleted messages depending on how long it is been since the original message was deleted. Unfortunately sometimes though it is impossible to recover those messages that been deleted for quite some time.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Does Instagram notify people when you screenshot a story?

If you’ve ever taken a screenshot of an Instagram story, you’ve undoubtedly felt a little paranoid about the other person finding out. There might be a genuine reason why you took the screenshot in the first place. Perhaps someone uploaded a funny meme, and you wanted to pass it on to someone else.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Plc#Smart Phone#Digital Camera
knowtechie.com

How to turn on closed captions on YouTube

YouTube is one of the most popular video platforms, and one of the best ways to enjoy it is with closed captions. Closed captions allow you to watch a YouTube video with the words or lyrics displayed on-screen. You can use closed captions on YouTube both on desktop and on the mobile app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked

It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
INTERNET
Android Police

Google’s new look for Gmail is now arriving in your inbox

In late January this year, Google previewed a new layout for Gmail with deeper Meet, Chat, and Spaces integration. Initially, the big G made the redesign available on an opt-in basis i.e., you had to switch to the integrated view manually. Then, in late June, it released the new Gmail look with Material You coating on top on an opt-out basis. Now, the company is rolling out the integrated view in Gmail to all users who have Chat turned on.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Camera World

Google Translate camera makes it super easy to translate text from an image

The Google Translate app uses artificial intelligence to translate text from photos in a matter of seconds. Since camera and AI technology have advanced so much, translating between languages has become a whole lot easier. Whereas once you would have to translate word for word and try and make sense of the right tense, these days all you need to do is take a photo using the Google Translate app and voilà, entire chunks of text can be translated into your language.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Instagram will soon test ultra-tall photos to match its full-screen reels

Instagram might have halted its controversial redesign, but that doesn’t mean the company plans to stop focusing on full-screen content. During his weekly Ask Me Anything today, CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that Instagram will begin testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos “in a week or two.”. “You can have tall...
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Invert Colors on a Picture

Inverting a color turns light to dark, white to black, and returns the respective complementary color depending on the color model. For instance, red turns to green and vice-versa after inverting. Generally, it is helpful for advanced photo manipulation. And you can also use it to try out a different...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Google Maps unveils three new features, two are rolling out now

Google released a blog post today explaining how three updates are coming to Google Maps just in time for the warmer months. As the gang in Mountain View wrote, "If the warmer months have you feeling extra inspired — and excited — to get outside and explore with friends, Google Maps can help you transform the way you coordinate plans and stay connected this summer and beyond. Whether you’re checking out top landmarks in a new city, planning to hop on your bike, or hanging out with friends around town, these updates have you covered."
INTERNET
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy