SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Portugal vs Switzerland | An upset in the making?
When Portugal and Switzerland walk out onto the Lusail Stadium pitch, they will both be hoping to turn the corner on their mostly underwhelming World Cup histories. Portugal, the 2016 European Champions have only qualified for the last eight of the tournament in 2006 with their previous time was in 1966. Switzerland have not been in the quarter finals since 1958.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Madrid Accept Liverpool Favourites to Sign Bellingham
In Liverpool’s ongoing chase to sign England and Borussia Dortmund star 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, the most consistent threat has been cast by Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants regularly talked up as their primary competitors. Every now and then the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City...
SB Nation
Hot Takes: Sunderland start December in the best possible fashion - how many points this month?
At half time on Saturday afternoon, as Sunderland headed for the dressing room after forty five minutes of physical interrogation by Millwall’s team of monsters, did any of the 37,000 home supporters envision that a 3-0 home victory would be the eventual outcome?. We’d been under some intense physical...
SB Nation
How might Sunderland improve their midfield in January?
For the most part, our midfield seems pretty much set. I would suggest that the centre of the pitch is the least of our worries heading into January, although we could easily jig a few things around. The first step has to be managing the talent at our disposal. With...
SB Nation
On This Day (5th December 1992): Gray scores on his full debut for Sunderland!
After the 1992 FA Cup final, things weren’t going all that well. Malcolm Crosby may have been given a one-year contract to take on the job permanently, but he wasn’t backed by the board as if they viewed the appointment as long term. Terry Butcher, Shaun Cunnington and...
SB Nation
Morocco stifle, eliminate Spain; Portugal brush aside Switzerland
It took to the final day of the Round of 16, but we finally had one surprise result, with Morocco eliminating Spain to set up a quarterfinal matchup against Portugal, who brushed aside Switzerland with ease. Spain began the World Cup with a most impressive 7-0 pillaging of Costa Rica,...
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, West Ham 0: The Reds Secure a Much Deserved Win
The Reds have had some excellent performances recently, but with heartbreaking ends (and a very noticeable lack of points), so today’s goals and an absolute masterclass in goalkeeping from Rachael Laws are very, very welcome. Liverpool kicked off the game with an early goal from Ceri Holland who took...
SB Nation
Everton Women fall to narrow defeat to Arsenal
Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw the positives from his side’s performance against Arsenal this weekend, despite the Blues going down 1-0 at Meadow Park. Vivianne Miedema’s first-half goal was enough to claim the WSL points, leaving the Toffees in eighth spot after eight games. Emily Ramsey was...
SB Nation
Stefan Bajcetic: “Every Kid Dreams to Play in the Champions League”
18-year old Stefan Bajcetic got his first competitive start for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this season, and then went on to feature for the Reds in the Premier League and Champions League as well. He is guided by his father, a former Serbian international footballer, as well as Liverpool...
SB Nation
Olivier Giroud sets new national goals record as France dispatch Poland in Round of 16
When France won the last World Cup, in 2018, they did so without their starting center forward, Olivier Giroud taking a single shot on target, let alone score a goal. It was one of the more instructive examples of how football is a team game, and goals don’t necessarily define an individual performance or determine your worth to the team, even if you’re a striker.
SB Nation
Luis Díaz Ready To Return To Training
When Luis Díaz suffered a knee injury against Arsenal in October, it was a huge blow to the Liverpool FC attack. The Colombian winger had been one of the few bright spots during a rough few months of football for the Reds. His loss was felt even more when Diogo Jota was injured just a week later, leaving LFC with only Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Núñez to man the frontline.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 2
Here’s the thing about the World Cup: eventually, most Tottenham Hotspur players will go home as not-winners. That’s the case for Son Heung-Min today, whose Korea side fell to a clinical Brazil 4-1. But he got a big hug before and after the match from Brazil forward Richarlison, and it was pretty easy to see the affection the two have for each other.
SB Nation
Big boys Netherlands, Argentina big-boy wannabes USA, Australia in Round of 16
Saturday was another day where I had to contend with the challenge of experiencing football on the radio while driving around the Wild Wild West, but that did give me a chance to listen to a bit more post-match coverage and reaction than I normally would’ve, which was quite instructive (and quickly quite exasperating) after the USA’s 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands.
SB Nation
World Cup Open Thread - Round of 16 Day Two
Tottenham Hotspur will be well represented in today’s action at the FIFA World Cup. While the first day of the Round of 16 went the way of chalk despite some late heroics needed from Emi Martinez to get Argentina over the hump, we might get some more drama in day two. Let’s recap where we’re at going into today’s action.
SB Nation
“Wearside pride!” It’s been a fabulous weekend for everyone connected with Sunderland
Sporting success involving Sunderland can be something of a rarity. There’s no doubting our passion as a city and a fanbase, but more often than not the end product has gone missing. However, the past few days gave us several reasons to be proud of Wearside’s sporting contribution to the nation.
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 3
The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
SB Nation
Liverpool Contact UEFA After Receiving Reduced Madrid Ticket Allotment
Ongoing construction at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu continues to limit capacity at the home of the La Liga giants, but Liverpool today were surprised to receive just 60% of their expected allotment for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. As a result of receiving...
SB Nation
Olivier Giroud passes Thierry Henry as the all-time leading scorer for France’s men’s team
French striker Olivier Giroud entered Sunday’s round of 16 match against Poland tied with national legend Thierry Henry as the nation’s all-time leading goal scorer on the men’s side. Late in the first half against Poland, Giroud moved atop the list, as he scored against Poland and...
SB Nation
Editorial: Fortune favours the bold – and Saturday’s win could have a lasting impact
I must admit, I was in two minds as to whether it was the right call to play our game against Millwall on Saturday. The fixture had been postponed after the Queen died, as had every other fixture in the championship, but we were the only club to elect to play during the World Cup break.
SB Nation
Lasses Roundtable: Are you nervous about today’s big match?
Aye, I’m nervous - if only because the consequences of this going pear-shaped are potentially so disastrous. But like I wrote a couple of weeks back, the law of averages means we’re surely due a win and the stats, this time anyway, back me up. We have an xG away from home of 1.48 and their xGA at home is almost 3. We’re pretty hard to break down, and they have been scudded a fair few times already including by fellow strugglers Sheffield United.
