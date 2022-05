High-performance electric bike manufacturer Juiced has released the RipRacer, a powerful, fat-tired bike designed for smaller riders. Labeled a “fun size” electric bike with a smaller, lighter frame than Juiced’s other high-performance bikes, the RipRacer is said to be aimed at “a younger generation” as well as generally shorter riders – in this context, anyone over 5’ tall, up to a maximum height of 6’3”. It includes a motorbike-style twist-throttle to kick the 750W motor into gear and make cycling a breeze at high speeds.

