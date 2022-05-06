ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Mother’s Day Special: Inspiring Gabi Robledo on Achieving Your Highest Self

By Namita Nayyar (WF Team)
womenfitness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out Gabi Robledo’s inspirational story in a brief interview with Women Fitness. Also her message for Mother’s Day. Your mom and you co-founded Nomads with a purpose. Congrats on the same. On mother’s day describe how your relationship contributed to each other’s health?. Gabi...

www.womenfitness.net

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Women Fitness#Nomads
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Surfing
Power 93.7 WBLK

An Open Letter To Toxic Moms On Mother’s Day

The initial Mother's Day was organized by Anna Jarvis and was celebrated in during a West Virginia church service. Ms. Jarvis lobbied hard to make the new holiday more widely known. After some major work, a proposal made its way to Congress and they debated making Mother's Day an official national holiday. Unfortunately, it was rejected, but by 1911 every state that was part of the US at the time recognized Mother's Day in some capacity.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Mail

Mother who works 30 hours a week divides opinion after revealing her 'pushy' husband is badgering her to go back to full time

A mother-of-two has divided opinion after revealing she refuses to return to full-time work despite her 'pushy' husband constantly badgering her about 'just working 30 hours'. The unnamed British woman explained that she hasn't returned to full-time work as a nurse specialist after having her youngest son, four, but will soon be working four days a week after being promoted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Our Grown Daughter Has Decided We’re the Cause of Her Issues

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I have a 26-year-old daughter, “Taryn” (and a younger son, but our daughter is the focus of this letter). She’s been through a spate of breakups over the past few years and has sought therapy, which of course we support because we want her to be happy and healthy. Well, this therapy has now uncovered a host of issues that Taryn has blamed us for. It seems she is “anxiously attached” in relationships because she was bullied and left out repeatedly as a child, particularly in middle and high school, thanks to our frequent moves around the country. My husband is high up in the corporate world and we moved roughly every two years so he could take on new roles that resulted in much higher income for our family. We knew Taryn was introverted and struggled to make friends but didn’t realize she felt so ostracized and friendless for most of her teenage years.
KIDS
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy