It's easy to let the stresses of your everyday life get you down, and if you're not sure how to find inner peace and boost your well-being, then meditation may be the answer. Of course, learning how to meditate and practice mindfulness takes some practice, but the benefits are innumerable, both for yourself and for those around you. Loving kindness meditation (also known as LKM or metta meditation) may be particular useful if you're looking to cultivate positive energy and kindness towards others, and learning how to practice loving kindness meditation all starts with understanding what exactly it is.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO