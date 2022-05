ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Catamounts said it was a revenge tour and Saturday afternoon at John Fallon Field they got it. In a matchup of the one and two seeds, the second-seeded UVM women’s lacrosse team bounced back from a five-goal deficit to knock off top-seeded Albany and secure the program’s first America East Championship. Grace Giancola was named the championship’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring the game-winning goal in the final minutes to complete her hat trick.

