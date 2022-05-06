ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

RHAM scores two runs in the seventh to earn walk-off softball victory

By Journal Inquirer staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOOGg_0fV7n7UK00
Buy Now Wethersfield base runner Madeliene Gove (10) steals second as the ball comes into Tolland to Casey Shorts (2) Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Tolland High. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

The Norwich Free Academy softball team carried a one-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning in its game against host RHAM Thursday.

But the Raptors dialed up the pressure in the final frame, putting runners on second and third with one out and their cleanup hitter Linnea Carlson at the plate.

The pressure caused NFA to crumble.

Carlson hit a ground ball to third but the throw to first sailed high and went out of play, allowing the tying and winning runs to cross the plate in a 5-4 walk off victory for RHAM in Hebron.

NFA (9-4) plated three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-0 lead but the Raptors (10-2) answered with single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to tie it.

NFA added a single run in the top of the seventh to retake the lead but RHAM had one last rally in its bones.

Back-to-back base hits from Natalie Assunto and Hadley Marchand put RHAM runners on second and third with one out, setting the stage for Carlson.

Marchand earned the win. The junior right hander allowed four runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out seven.

Jillian Dykema took the loss. The junior went 6Ï innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out one.

RHAM hosts Rocky Hill Monday.

BOLTON 12, WINDHAM TECH 1. Pitcher Breelin McDougal allowed only three Windham Tech base runners as host Bolton cruised to a nonconference victory.

McDougal surrendered one run on two hits and struck out 16 in a complete game effort. Madison Peacock provided a triple and a home run and drove in four runs for the Bulldogs (4-6). Caleigh Sheehan also had four RBIs.

Elizabeth Jordan took the loss for Windham Tech (3-8).

Bolton visits East Granby today.

WETHERSFIELD 5, TOLLAND 1. Kyla Brogan struck out 10 Tolland batters to lead visiting Wethersfield to a CCC interdivisional victory.

Wethersfield (8-3) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and two in the seventh.

Elsie McCaffrey took the loss for Tolland (7-5), which scored its lone run in the bottom of the first.

Tolland hosts East Catholic Monday.

