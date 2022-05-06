Cinespia Is Screening ‘Jurassic Park’ At The LA Historic State Park On Friday The 13th

Featured Image: @cutiesatcinespia / Instagram

Wander into LA Historic State Park’s stunning natural amphitheater and catch the iconic Steven Spielberg hit Jurassic Park’ that genetically resurrects dinosaurs back from the dead. Cinespia will be hosting another incredible night with the city’s skyline as a backdrop in honor of Friday the 13th.

Instead of your usual slasher flicks, you’ll have the pulse-racing science-fiction version of Disneyland taking over the big screen. Spielberg’s classic keeps audiences on the edge of their seat with groundbreaking visual effects and stellar performances from Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill. But this thrilling stampede of de-extinct Velociraptors and a T-Rex is taking over the park for one night only, so make sure you book ahead.

DJs will fill the verdant landmark with ferocious soundscapes as the sun paints the evening sky pink to ease you into the night. While Dinosaurs eat man, man eats the tasty bites at the concession stand. Although, you’re welcome to bring a booze-free spread of your own or even stop by the nearby Chinatown for a pre-show snack. You’ll also want to make sure you stop by the free photo booth to capture living proof that “life finds a way!”