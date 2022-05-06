ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cinespia Is Screening ‘Jurassic Park’ At The LA Historic State Park On Friday The 13th

By Ashlyn Davis
Secret LA
Secret LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5PIp_0fV7YsPP00

Featured Image: @cutiesatcinespia / Instagram

Wander into LA Historic State Park’s stunning natural amphitheater and catch the iconic Steven Spielberg hit Jurassic Park’ that genetically resurrects dinosaurs back from the dead. Cinespia will be hosting another incredible night with the city’s skyline as a backdrop in honor of Friday the 13th.

Instead of your usual slasher flicks, you’ll have the pulse-racing science-fiction version of Disneyland taking over the big screen. Spielberg’s classic keeps audiences on the edge of their seat with groundbreaking visual effects and stellar performances from Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill. But this thrilling stampede of de-extinct Velociraptors and a T-Rex is taking over the park for one night only, so make sure you book ahead.

DJs will fill the verdant landmark with ferocious soundscapes as the sun paints the evening sky pink to ease you into the night. While Dinosaurs eat man, man eats the tasty bites at the concession stand. Although, you’re welcome to bring a booze-free spread of your own or even stop by the nearby Chinatown for a pre-show snack. You’ll also want to make sure you stop by the free photo booth to capture living proof that “life finds a way!”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Chris Pratt Says Jurassic World Dominion Is the 'End of This Franchise': 'Very Much a Finale'

The dino DNA line is set to end with Jurassic World Dominion, according to Chris Pratt. In a chat with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Thursday's episode of the Today show, the actor described filming "one of the craziest actions sequences I've ever been a part of" for the upcoming sequel, which will be the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy and sixth Jurassic movie overall.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Star Chris Pratt Gets Yelled at for Climbing Into the Mouth of a Dinosaur

Chris Pratt might be the master of velociraptor training in the Jurassic World movies, but when he's offscreen, not even he can cross the path of a T-rex without getting in trouble. The actor shared some footage on social media that showed him being chastised by security after he tried to climb into the mouth of a huge tyrannosaurus rex head (made out of Lego bricks) at the Jurassic World premiere red carpet. The actor first seemed to attach a minifig of his character to one of the teeth, and then after removing it, started climbing onto the dinosaur's tongue for a photo op.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friday The 13th#Chinatown#Cutiesatcinespia#Sun
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope,’ ‘Minions’ Sequel and ‘Jurassic World’ Finale Among Universal CinemaCon Highlights

“Nope.” That is Jordan Peele on whether he was about to present new footage of his Universal Pictures film today at CinemaCon. It’s also the title of his new horror entry, and the maestro has always loved keeping the mystery surrounding his projects like Us and Get Out intact before audiences get to experience the ride.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Debuts First Look at Billy Eichner's Comedy 'Bros,' Starring All LGBTQ ActorsCinemaCon: Universal Unwraps First Look at Harvey Weinstein Movie 'She Said'Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer 'Ticket to Paradise' at CinemaCon “The discovery and the surprise of it is...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Real Reason Gene Hackman Quit Hollywood Forever

He was trained to be an actor, not a star, his words, but Gene Hackman will be remembered as both, even after this shooting star finally escaped the Hollywood limelight. A two-time Oscar winner out of an impressive five nominations, this guy has his share of trophies. So why did this legend step away from it all? And what went on behind the camera?
CELEBRITIES
Secret LA

L.A.’s Exclusive Magic Castle Has A New Owner

The famous Magic Castle has been around since 1962 and was opened by the Larsen family. Since then, it’s been known as an exclusive club for magicians and magic lovers alike. The most alluring part of this club is that guests must be invited or accompanied by a Member. The club has even coined itself “the most unusual private club in the world.” In 1989, the Castle has also declared a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument .
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Secret LA

6 Restaurants Perfect For Easter Sunday Brunch

Easter Sunday is one of the most important brunch holidays of the year. It’s the perfect day to spend time with loved ones over some delicious food. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of and include special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will love. Put on your best Easter outfit, invite your friends and family, and head to these atmospheric L.A. spots!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

A Gallery Of L.A.’s Most Treasured Rose Garden

The Exposition Park Rose Garden is considered one of L.A.’s hidden treasures. With all the attractions at Exposition Park, its garden can easily be overshadowed. However, it is home to thousands of roses and has been around since 1927. As soon as your eyes lay on the sea of colorful blooms , and you smell the floral aroma, you are instantly teleported from the city to an oasis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

6 Unmissable Exhibitions To Catch In Los Angeles This Year

There’s no denying that Los Angeles has a thriving cultural scene. Whether it’s the unmistakable L.A. sunsets lighting up Hollywood films, the mind-bending installations in a neighboring desert , or the epically-scaled events that blur the line between reality and hit shows . There is culture to soak up in every corner in every shape and form imaginable. But while there are tons of world-class galleries to lose yourself in all year-round, a few art experiences are only stopping by for a limited time. Here are 5 exhibitions you simply cannot miss this year:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

The Iconic Tail O’ The Pup Is Making A Comeback

The historic Tail O’ the Pup first made its appearance in 1946 and has been considered a cultural part of Los Angeles ever since. So much so that it made its way into the hearts of celebrities and has even been featured in a few music videos. Honorable mentions are the likes of Betty White, ‘80s icons Devo, and The Go-Go’s. Another notable cameo for the hotdog stand includes a 2002 episode of the late Anthony Bourdain ’s show “A Cook’s Tour.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
403
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy