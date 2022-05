Menominee, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced that a project to resurface a 17.9 mile stretch of US-41 in Menominee County will begin on Monday, May 16, 2022. The project will take place on US-41 from south of 56th Avenue in the city of Menominee to south of County Road 352 in Stephenson.

