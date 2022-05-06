ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My job is to protect Everton: Frank Lampard responds to FA misconduct charge

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists his priority is to fight for what is best for the club after landing a Football Association misconduct charge this week.

The charge relates to the former Chelsea’s midfielder’s comments about Stuart Atwell’s officiating of the Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield last month, which it is alleged constituted improper conduct as they implied bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee.

Lampard was unhappy his side did not get a penalty with the score at 0-0 when Anthony Gordon , who had already been booked for diving, went down under a challenge from Joel Matip.

In his post-match press conference, the Toffees boss suggested that had the incident happened to a Liverpool player the outcome would have been different.

“It’s an emotional game, isn’t it? My first job is to protect Everton Football Club for the players, for the club itself and for the fans,” said Lampard, who has until Monday to respond to the FA charge.

“I can’t talk about it. I’ve got to reply to the FA and at this point I can’t speak more about it.”

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leicester, where relegation-threatened Everton will look to win their first league match away from home since August, Lampard played down any injury concerns over Richarlison.

“Yeah, Richy’s got a bit of a sore ankle from the one he twisted at Liverpool. That’s sort of been around since then, but hopefully will be fine,” said the Everton boss of a forward who has scored four in his last five outings.

Lampard will have midfielder Andre Gomes back in the squad but not on-loan Donny Van De Beek (groin).

Everton’s relegation fight could also be boosted by the return of defender Ben Godfrey, who was in danger of missing the end of the season with a thigh injury sustained in the home game against Leicester on April 20.

“Ben Godfrey is not fit but will hopefully be training with us in the middle of next week,” said Lampard.

The Independent

Wagatha Christie trial: Rebekah Vardy ‘wanted paying’ for leak about footballer’s arrest, court told

Rebekah Vardy said she “wanted paying” for leaking information about a footballer who had been arrested, a court has been told. The 40-year-old took the stand on the second day of her libel trial against Coleen Rooney, who has accused Ms Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her to the press. Ms Rooney’s barrister, David Sherborne, asked Ms Vardy about messages with her agent Caroline Watt, including some about Danny Drinkwater - a footballer who was arrested for crashing his car while over the legal drink limit in 2019.Ms Vardy messaged her agent saying she had a story about Danny...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

