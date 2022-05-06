ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Keir’s beers: How did we get to the reopening of the police inquiry into Labour leader’s alleged Covid breach?

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ju4R4_0fV7WNzI00

News that Durham Police will investigate claims that Sir Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules will come as a blow to the Labour leader, who thought he had put the incident behind him months ago.

But Labour will be relieved – and Conservatives furious – that the force held back the announcement of the new investigation, launched on 30 April, until after polling had closed in the local elections.

Durham Constabulary announced in February that it would take “no further action” after viewing video footage of Sir Keir that was taken through a window during the Labour leader’s visit to the city in April 2021.

The footage showed the Labour leader drinking from a bottle of beer, with other party workers in the same room, in the constituency offices of City of Durham MP Mary Foy.

At the time, the UK was in Step 2 of the phasing out of coronavirus restrictions, with pubs and restaurants permitted to serve outdoors but indoor mixing between different households banned unless for essential work reasons.

Specific rules had been set out to allow Covid-secure campaigning for the 6 May local elections and for the Hartlepool by-election, which was the reason for Sir Keir’s visit to Durham that day.

Since the pictures first emerged, Sir Keir and his party have insisted that it was a work event, and that any food or alcohol consumed was part of the normal requirement for people to eat and drink while working.

Durham Police said in February that they had reviewed the video footage and would take “no further action”.

A spokesperson said then: “We do not believe an offence has been established in relation to the legislation and guidance in place at that time.”

However, the issue was revived last week by Tory MP Richard Holden, who wrote to Durham’s chief constable Jo Farrell urging her to reopen the investigation.

With local elections less than a fortnight away and looking set to be dominated by Partygate, the move appeared to be part of a determined attempt by the Conservatives to take the sting out of Labour attacks.

While deputy chief constable Ciaron Irvine did not at that point say that the force would review the incident, his promise to make enquiries with the original investigation team was seized upon by the Tories and their supporters as an indication that Sir Keir was once again under suspicion.

Labour’s position was undermined when the party was forced to admit that deputy leader Angela Rayner had been present in the room, saying that its previous denials were mistaken.

And Conservative-leaning newspapers devoted their front pages day after day to the supposed scandal, establishing that a curry order totalling £200 was put in for up to 30 aides late that evening.

Questions were asked as to whether Sir Keir and his team had gone back to work, possibly as late as 11pm, after consuming the meal.

The row provided Conservative candidates with a response to voters who raised the matter of Partygate on the doorstep, effectively suggesting that, while Boris Johnson may have breached rules, other politicians had done the same.

It meant that Sir Keir was repeatedly forced onto the defensive in TV and radio interviews. And it made Labour campaigners hold back on criticisms of Mr Johnson over Partygate, for fear of throwing the spotlight once more onto their own leader.

Sir Keir always insisted he was happy to cooperate with police and was confident that they would find no Covid restrictions had been broken.

“We were working, we stopped, we ate,” he said. “No breach of the rules. No party.”

Labour insists that the incident – branded “Keir’s beers” by critics – bears no comparison with the string of parties held in Downing Street during Covid restrictions.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating 12 such events, including some that were explicitly intended as social events, including a number of leaving dos and a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden.

Some observers suggest that the Labour leader overplayed his hand by calling for the resignation not only of the prime minister, but also of chancellor Rishi Sunak , after the pair received £50 fines for attending Mr Johnson’s birthday party in No 10 in June 2020.

Suggesting that Mr Sunak’s inadvertent involvement, which arose from his turning up a few minutes early for a meeting, is a matter for resignation sets a very low bar, which may come back to bite Sir Keir if he is fined by Durham Police.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Who’s who in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ case

As the libel trial between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is set to begin, the PA news agency looks at some of the people involved in the case.– Rebekah VardyThe footballer’s wife bringing the claim, Mrs Vardy’s family was thrust into the limelight after her husband Jamie helped Leicester City on their way to an unlikely Premier League win in 2016.The model and TV personality, 40, appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2017 before later appearing on Dancing On Ice in 2021, as well as making appearances on Loose Women.The mother-of-five recently wrote a children’s book with her husband...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘It’s a time bomb’: Growing anger among Kenyans as Britain refuses to redress colonial landgrab

When Paul Chepkwony was sworn in as governor of the Kenyan county of Kericho in 2013, he knew it meant embarking on a huge mission.The Kipsigis and Talai peoples saw his election as an opportunity to finally right the wrongs of a brutal colonial past, which saw their clans ruthlessly evicted by the British army between 1895 and 1963 to make way for profitable tea plantations owned by settlers.The plantations still exist today, spanning approximately 200,000 acres of land owned by well-known multinational corporations - Unilever, Williamson Tea and Finlays - which produce tea consumed by millions.Meanwhile, hundreds of forcibly...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: Why Northern Ireland is the cornerstone of dispute between Boris Johnson and the EU

The UK is on the brink of another major dispute with the EU, after Liz Truss abandoned her conciliatory approach in her negotiations on the Northern Ireland protocol, covering goods moving from Great Britain to the province. The foreign secretary is now playing hardball. She wants, in effect, to blow up the agreement Boris Johnson signed in 2019. I’m told she regards accepting the trade border in the Irish Sea as a mistake. Johnson won’t admit that, of course. It’s always someone else’s fault, and in this case his favourite bogeyman – Brussels – fits the bill.Truss has...
POLITICS
The Independent

No emergency budget planned to ease cost-of-living crisis, says Gove

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has ruled out an emergency budget, as he insisted Boris Johnson’s suggestion of more help to ease the cost-of-living crisis was “overinterpreted”.The Levelling Up Secretary said on Wednesday that claims of a split between Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister over the need for more financial support were “overinflated”.Under fire for failing to use the Queen’s Speech to announce fresh help, Mr Johnson suggested he and Mr Sunak would announce more “in the days to come”.But the Treasury quickly shot down this suggestion, while No 10 conceded more support should not be expected in the...
U.K.
The Independent

Minister refuses to rule out that Ukrainian refugees could be deported to Rwanda

A Home Office minister has refused to rule out that Ukrainian refugees could be deported to Rwanda under Priti Patel’s new asylum policy.Speaking to MPs on Wednesday, immigration minister Tom Pursglove said that decisions to ship asylum seekers to the east African country would be considered on a “case by case basis” – and did not deny that people who have fled Ukraine could be among them.During an evidence hearing with the Home Affairs Select Committee, he also declined to rule out that Afghan nationals who worked alongside the British Army could be deported under the policy.Asked whether refugees who...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Time to start making friends with next door! Fears jealous neighbours could kibosh extensions and loft conversions under new plan to give whole streets a vote on if they are approved

Neighbours will go to war if Michael Gove allows them to veto property extensions in their area as part of his controversial new planning reforms, critics claimed today. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will legalise 'street votes' where most loft conversions, conservatories and other building works can be built quicker, without full planning permission, as long as a third of locals don't object.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Covid#Conservative Party#New Labour#Party Leader#Durham Police#Conservatives#Durham Constabulary
The Independent

UK could give military help to Sweden and Finland under new deal, Boris Johnson says

A new UK security agreement with Sweden and Finland could involve Britain providing military assistance if either of the two Nordic countries are attacked, prime minister Boris Johnson has said.The deal was sealed by the prime minister during a 24-hour visit to the two countries, where fears are growing that Russia’s war in Ukraine could spill over into aggression directed by Moscow at its neighours across the Baltic Sea.The visit comes days ahead of expected announcements from Stockholm and Helsinki on whether they will drop a decades-old policy of neutrality and apply to join the Nato defensive alliance.Speaking alongside Swedish...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Unfounded’ NHS criticism and investigation caused unnecessary deaths at London heart surgery unit

Heart surgery patients in London have died “unnecessarily” and faced increased risk of death as botched NHS investigations into dozens of deaths reduced a hospital’s ability to treat people, a coroner has warned.“Unnecessary” patient deaths have occurred as a result of heart surgery at St George’s University Hospital Trust being restricted and emergencies diverted to other “over stretched” hospitals, following investigations by national NHS bodies. The warning that deaths have occurred and may occur in the future, comes following the conclusion of a series of inquest hearings in March, during which it was found the NHS’ wrongly blamed a team...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Founder of banned fascist group set up continuity faction, court hears

The founder of a fascist group accused of creating a continuity faction after it was banned under terrorism laws was “probably the biggest Nazi of the lot”, a court has heard.Alex Davies, 27, is on trial accused of being a member of the proscribed organisation, National Action (NA), after it was banned on December 16 2016.Barnaby Jameson QC, prosecuting, has told the trial at Winchester Crown Court that the UK Government banned the group after it had “terrorised” towns across the country with its call for an “all-out race war”.Following the ban, Davies set up NS131 which stood for National...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Don’t touch this’: EU deplores UK threats to override Northern Ireland Protocol

EU leaders have deplored UK government intentions to take unilateral action and override the Northern Ireland Protocol, with one warning: “Don’t touch this”.It comes after Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, rejected proposed EU solutions to fix issues related to the post-Brexit trading arrangements, claiming they would “take us backwards”.The cabinet minister said her preference was for a negotiated solution, but added: “We will not shy away from taking action to stabilise the situation in Northern Ireland if solutions cannot be found”.Ministers are said to be preparing a draft legislation to unilaterally remove the need for checks on all goods...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Black woman receives six-figure settlement from Ministry of Justice over racism claims after 20-year battle

A former Ministry of Justice employee has spoken out after receiving a six-figure pay-out from the government after a 20-year-long battle over discrimination.Olivea Ebanks, 55, launched employment tribunal proceedings three times: in 2008, 2011 and finally in 2020 which were respectively won, lost and settled.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Ms Ebanks said: “Each time I decided to go to court, I have lost something significant in my life. The first time I went to court, I lost my good mental health. The second time, I lost my marriage and the third time, I lost my job.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

Giving public a greater say will build support for new homes, says Gove

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said giving the public a greater say in the planning process will build support for new housing developments amid warnings the shortage of homes could hit support for the Tories.The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill announced in the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday is expected to enable local communities in England to stage referendums over the style and size of extensions, new homes and conversions on their street.Ministers are said to hope that it will encourage support for more intensive development by allowing residents to make improvements to their properties that would significantly increase their value.However,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Charles ‘teetering on edge of becoming a de facto prince regent’ – royal expert

The Prince of Wales is “teetering on the edge of becoming a de facto prince regent”, with Buckingham Palace keen to show the monarchy is “safe in the hands of father and son”, a royal expert has said.Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the opening of Parliament by both Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, with the prince reading the Queen’s speech, was a “significant moment for two future kings”.The Queen has delegated certain powers as head of state to both her son and heir Charles and second-in-line William as Counsellors of State to open Parliament on her behalf...
U.K.
The Independent

French court probes torture claims against Interpol president by two Britons

French investigative judges at the Paris Tribunal have opened an investigation into torture allegations made by two British men against Interpol president Major General Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates.Matthew Hedges and Ali Issa Ahmad, who were both detained in the UAE before Mr al-Raisi was elected president of the France-based international police agency, will give evidence against him at the tribunal’s specialised judicial unit for crimes against humanity and war crimes, their lawyers said.The two Britons filed a joint criminal complaint against Mr al-Raisi with the prosecutors of the tribunal in October, under the principle of universal...
POLITICS
The Independent

Key Israeli governing partner Ra'am to remain in coalition

A key Israeli governing partner said Wednesday it was remaining in the country's fragile coalition, averting another crisis for the embattled government.Mansour Abbas, the head of the Islamist Arab Ra'am party, said he would continue his party's membership in the coalition after suspending it following tensions at a key Jerusalem holy site in recent weeks.“Ra'am decided to give an additional opportunity to the coalition and the government in order to move the wheels of decisions and implement them in a practical manner,” he told reporters in parliament, flanked by his three party members and speaking in Arabic.Ra'am is one...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Brexit – live: Threats to override NI Protocol ‘have gone down badly’ with EU

Threats from the UK government to override elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol “have gone down really badly” with the EU, Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney has said. Speaking during a visit to Belfast, Mr Coveney said: “We don’t believe that the way forward in terms of solving outstanding issues can be done unilaterally by either side.He added: “The briefing that we have seen of the British media coming from foreign secretary (Liz) Truss and others has gone down really badly across the European Union who believe that the Commission has been showing a willingness to compromise, wants...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

642K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy