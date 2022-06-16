ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on TVs, phones, laptops and more

By Steve Hogarty
 3 days ago

Like the changing of the tides or the phases of the moon, Amazon Prime Day is one of life’s few certainties. The annual two-day shopping bonanza takes place on 12 and 13 July in 2022, with early deals starting as early as 21 June.

Amazon is promising 50 per cent off some top brands during the sale. As tech is always a particularly big hit on Amazon Prime Day, we expect to see huge savings on everything from TVs , laptops and smart watches to the latest phones , tablets , and those cute little robot vacuums that whizz around the place cheerfully sucking up dust.

Gadgets aren’t all that’s discounted on Amazon Prime Day. We expect to see some head-turning deals on homeware , fashion, games consoles and appliances from leading brands too.

As we do every year, our team of IndyBest experts will be on hand to filter through the deal-chaff and bring you the bargain-wheat. Whether you’re shopping for a new telly or a pair of headphones , we can spot a good discount on a laptop from a mile off, and sniff out those offers that look too good to be true. Take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day 2022 guide to stay on top of our coverage.

To find out more about what tech deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day as well as how to find the best offers, keep on reading.

Read more:

When will Prime Day tech deals begin?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event starting at 00:01am on Tuesday 12 July and ending on 23:59pm on Wednesday 13 July.

Early Amazon Prime Day tech deals will start appearing on 21 June.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day tech deals?

Amazon Prime Day deals are only available to shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime costs £7.99 a month, or £79 if you sign up for a full year, and unlocks benefits such as free delivery and access to Amazon Prime TV and Music. To sign up, head over to the Amazon Prime landing page and enter your details.

If you don’t want to spend £7.99 per month to access Prime Day deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it once the sale ends. This might seem a bit rude, but we’re sure Jeff Bezos won’t lose any sleep over it.

What to expect from Prime Day tech deals in 2022

Tech is the most popular category to shop on Amazon Prime Day , in particular televisions, AirPods, laptops, Amazon devices and (weirdly enough) robot vacuum cleaners. Last year, the iRobot Roomba 692 (£269, Amazon.co.uk ) was Prime Day’s bestselling item.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kW6S5_0fV7Vdsb00

This year, keep an eye out for the excellent LG OLED C1 (£1,199, Amazon.co.uk ), which is already well-discounted at Amazon and Currys. We reckon Prime Day could see the 55in set fall even further, but keep in mind we saw the set priced at £899 as recently as early June.

Samsung also tends to drop a few surprise discounts on its previous generation Galaxy tab range, so we could see savings on the Galaxy tab S7 (£669, Amazon.co.uk ). And with Google rumoured to be launching a Pixel watch in the coming weeks, Samsung might also be tempted to drop the price of the Galaxy watch 4 (£199, Amazon.co.uk ) to compete.

Last year’s best tech deals in the UK

To get some idea of the kind of tech deals we can expect to see during Amazon Prime Day 2022, we can look back at the best deals of last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHW7L_0fV7Vdsb00

The 2021 sale saw the price of Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds fall by £60. The rarely discounted AirPods pro (£189, Amazon.co.uk ) are on sale right now but reached a low of £187.99 in last years Prime Day, so we’re interested to see how that price changes again in the lead up to July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZ3eD_0fV7Vdsb00

Similarly, Samsung’s stylish Galaxy buds+ (£99, Amazon.co.uk ) enjoyed a hefty 63 per cent discount during the sale, plummeting in price from £159 to £59. The active noise-cancelling earbuds paired neatly with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (£495, Amazon.co.uk ), which also saw discounts of between £200 and £400 depending on the model.

Google fans might also be interested to learn than Amazon currently has the Google Pixel buds a-series (£79, Amazon.co.uk ) available with a 21 per cent discount. The earbuds didn’t appear in last year’s Prime Day sale, but offer an alternative to the more expensive Samsung and Apple rivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8LXg_0fV7Vdsb00

Amazon’s own gadgets are almost always included in the Prime Day sale, and 2021 was no exception. The Amazon Echo dot smart speaker (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk ) features in our round-up of the best smart speakers and could be picked up with a 50 per cent discount on the day at £24.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45MnHm_0fV7Vdsb00

Bookworms were also treated to savings on the entire Kindle range. Our favourite of the bunch is the Kindle paperwhite (£129.99, Amazon.co.uk ), which came down in price by £40. In 2022 we’ll almost certainly see the star ereader make another appearance.

How to get the best tech deals this Prime Day

To know all about the best tech deals on Prime Day, bookmark this page and check back in with us as the first deals start appearing on 21 June. We’ll be regularly updating all of our Prime Day 2022 guides with the latest deals and insights into everything from Apple Watches and earbuds to air fryers and robot vacuum cleaners .

Our crack team of IndyBest shopping experts will also be running a liveblog during the event, to bring you up-to-the-second reporting on lightning deals and hot ticket items before they sell out.

We also advise adding any tech products you’re interested in to your Amazon wishlist today, and noting how their prices change in the run up to Prime Day. Plenty of high-end consumer electronics are perennially discounted, and briefly return to their full RRP before the sales event so they can masquerade as a good deal during Prime Day. It’s shocking that some of these brands can be so cynical, we know, but that’s the sad truth.

Community Policy