For nearly 75 years, the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT) has been a rite of passage for aspiring attorneys. Although the format has varied since it was first offered in 1948, the exam is best known for the logic games used to assess analytical reasoning. Does a statement like "A university library budget committee must reduce exactly five of eight areas of expenditure—G, L, M, N, P, R, S, and W—in accordance with the following conditions…" stimulate your faculties or bring out a cold sweat? Whether and where you attend law school depends on the answer.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO