THIBODAUX—McNeese softball clinched the outright Southland Conference regular-season title here Saturday with a 3-0 win over Nicholls to complete the series sweep. The title is the seventh regular-season title and the first since 2017. McNeese (35-19, 15-3 SLC) will head to next week’s conference tournament in Hammond as the...

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO