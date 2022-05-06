Pope & Schapiro: The state of abortion and abortion politics in Virginia

All four leading Republicans in Pennsylvania's governor's race have vowed to ban abortion if given the chance.In Georgia, one top Republican candidate for governor wants to outlaw all abortions. The sitting Republican governor is backed by the anti-abortion lobby, but refuses to clarify his position. And in Michigan, all but one of the five leading Republicans running for governor oppose abortion even in cases of rape or incest.The fight for Congress often dominates midterm elections, but the revelation this week that the Supreme Court may soon overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision has thrust candidates for governor —...

