ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland-isms: What do they mean when they say …?

Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidland has become the nation's fastest growing city. And if the congested roads are...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

Did You Know There’s A Holy City Under Greenbelt Lake?

The Texas panhandle was a rough and rowdy place in its early days. Gamblers, outlaws, ladies of the night, and legendary lawmen all called this place home. One town wanted to be different. Saint's Roost was a "holy" town, that wound up underwater. Saint's Roost - The Original Clarendon, TX.
CLARENDON, TX
KFDA

Election Results for May 7, All 4 AISD propositions were voted down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Combined election results for the Saturday, May 7 election. The ballot included four Bond Proposals from Amarillo ISD and two State Constitutional Amendments. The AISD bonds that total $286 million for everything from construction of schools and athletic facilities to Dick Bivins Stadium renovations have all...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
City
Midland, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Opinion: Councilman's family should pull bid for city of Midland contract

Dan Corrales’ wife needs to pull her bid to acquire a quarter-of-a-million-dollar-plus, city of Midland contract. Because when her husband decided to run for city office and then won, the idea of their family being a vendor for the city should have ended. The Midland City Council will vote...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

New Hopdoddy In Midland Is Now Open…Who’s Ready To Get Their Burger On?

Who's ready to get their burger on? Brand new in Midland, HOPDODDY is here. Taking over the old location of Grub Burger, HOPDODDY BURGER BAR is now open in Midland. The grand opening was this past Saturday and the new sign is up and doors are open and ready to go! With locations in Texas in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin and College Station, MIDLAND becomes the newest location.
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy