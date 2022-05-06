ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Hotel Room and Storage Facility Search Warrants Result in JNET Seize

The Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) executed multiple search warrants yesterday,...

(CBS DETROIT) – Police have seized four pounds of illegal drugs, guns, and cash after a narcotics team investigated rooms at a motel in Leoni Township. On Wednesday, May 4, the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team executed four search warrants, searching three rooms at the Colonial Inn in Leoni Township and one storage unit, MLive reported. The Colonial Inn is located at 6027 Ann Arbor Road. Officials say two guns were seized, along with $3,500 in cash, about four pounds of crystal methamphetamine, and four and a half ounces of heroin, police said. According to police, one man, who is in his 30s, was arrested, but they did not release his name. Anyone with information regarding narcotics activity in the Jackson area is asked to contact the JNET Office at 517-784-2990. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
