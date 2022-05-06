ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Details Released In Greenville Road Shooting

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies have released more details about a shooting at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Dellondo Ross of South Bend, Indiana, was shot in the head during an altercation at Woodland Heights in the parking lot where...

