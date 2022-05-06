ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With On-Duty Assault of Woman

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office has charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy with unlawfully assaulting a woman last year and then lying about what happened in a report. “Police accountability is an essential component...

