Recent technology developed at Rice University is taking the idea that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure to its extreme. Banana peels, coffee grounds, single-use plastic containers, coal — all of these and more are being turned into one of the most valuable materials around: graphene. Chemist James Tour and his team have developed a rapid process that can transform bulk-quantities of junk into flakes of graphene.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO