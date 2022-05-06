ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low inventory, high demand for multifamily housing continues in Portland area

By Jules Rogers
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
Alarming patterns of low supply and increasing need contribute to investor hesitancy, report finds.

Low inventory of rental housing, coupled with high demand, is showing an alarming pattern that is increasing investor hesitancy in cities across Oregon.

That's according to Multifamily NW's biannual apartment report for spring 2022, which surveyed owners and operators of multifamily rental housing, covering 86,589 rental units over 1,231 properties. Multifamily NW is an association of residential property managers, owners and vendors in Oregon.

The survey found that many Oregonians are moving away from urban downtowns, which is impacting the affordability and availability of multifamily rentals away from those dense areas — suburban areas that were traditionally considered more affordable.

According to Multifamily NW, the new data deeply contrasts with 2021 findings, which saw rent and vacancies remaining stable from 2020. The report also found housing production continues to lag behind demand, which is a major factor in the rising rents and low vacancy rates.

The 2022 report was released April 21, when Multifamily NW Deputy Executive Director Michael Havlik moderated a panel on the topic.

"This season's apartment report should raise concern among anyone genuinely interested in addressing rising rents around the state," said Havlik. "The demand for multifamily housing is adding pressure to markets from Portland to Bend to Eugene, and Oregon families deserve elected leaders that are willing to look at all solutions to this shared problem; first and foremost, how we can encourage providers to stay in the game, build new units, and start alleviating the serious supply issues."

The report found construction has slowed considerably, pushing vacancies lower and rents higher. Inflation is impacting the development pipeline in rent affordability, materials supply, wage growth and investment appetite. According to the study, average wages in Oregon have increased 17% in the past two years.

The report found many investors sold multifamily properties in the Portland metro area in 2021 — and sales volumes hit record highs.

The market has slowed in the first quarter of 2022, starting off with 86 transactions according to the report — more than 25% fewer than 2021 fourth quarter, which saw 116 transactions. The median price per unit was $187,900, the report found.

Major forecasts predict continued rent increases in the Portland metro area partially due to population increases as well, according to the study. The outlook calls for cleaning up the urban core to increase interest and desirability, as well as to cool demand and slow inflation with higher interest rates.

What this means for multifamily investors

Greg Frick, partner with HFO real estate, which helped produce the Multifamily NW report, spoke with Pamplin Media Group about investing in the multifamily real estate market. HFO also was one of the sponsors of the panel event.

"In terms of what we're seeing for investors, incomes and rents in some markets have definitely gone up," Frick said. "Broadly, we've seen a lot of increase, especially in some outlying areas."

The sales market is strong for investors in the multifamily sector, the Multifamily NW report found. Market conditions tightened from 2020 to 2021, and many owners saw substantial income increases.

Before 2021, the busiest year for apartment transactions in Portland was during the building boom. In 2015, the area saw 273 sales, and in 2016, a record volume of sales for $2.95 billion, according to Multifamily NW.

However, in 2021, the area saw 315 sales totaling $4.42 billion — 50% above the previous peak, and more than 100% above 2020 dollars, according to the report.

The boom in construction from around 2017-19 in the Portland metro area increased vacancy rates, and slowed rent increases at the time. In 2020, there were about 10,500 units under construction in the area — but only 4,600 new units are now under construction to start the second quarter of 2022, the report found. And these won't be delivered and on the market for another 18 months.

Experts said barriers to new construction in the pipeline include national issues like rising materials costs and rising wages, as well as local concerns like the inclusionary housing policy that has been controversial and neighborhood cleanliness and desirability.

"There have definitely been concerns on the political front on how things are being addressed, and some of the regulations that are put in place frankly make it more expensive to operate," Frick said. "It's something nobody really talks about — the expense structure on providing housing, from taxes to utilities to maintenance to payroll, have increased. In some studies we did, it outpaces income increases."

Frick said it's a big concern right now, especially with the interest rates rising faster than expected.

The combination of mandatory affordable housing units when developing new multifamily units, coupled with the increase in homelessness and people on the streets, has caused investors to hesitate when thinking about investing in the area, the report said.

Changing population demographics, such as unique movements to and from urban areas due to work-from-home scenarios, in conjunction with rapidly rising interest rates that quickly climbed from an average of 3.18% to 4.67% this year already, are also causes for pause.

The inflation rate has been impacting investor returns despite increased rent, due to increased operating and maintenance expenses, the study found. These factors can deter developers and investors from the area.

"Short term, there have been some downtown issues, but long term, I find interest rates causing a little bit of hesitation," Frick said. "I think there's starting to be a realization we need to not continue to penalize providers of a service, and then expect more, making it tougher to lower the cost of service. I think that's where the disconnect is."

"When you have choices where you're going to put your investment dollars, there are a few checkmarks we have to overcome (in Portland)," Frick said. "The good thing is, we still do have in-migration."

Vacancy rates still tight

Average rent for a studio in Portland is $1,204 this spring, the study found, and $1,883 for a three-bedroom unit. The report found rent growth is up about 1% from last quarter.

"There's a lack of new supply that's going to put some pressures on rent — and pricing of single-family homes," Frick said. "Not bringing in supply, but bringing in regulations that restrict supply, that's going to cause some issues."

In the Portland-Vancouver metro area, the current vacancy rate is at 3.56% this quarter, up slightly from 3.36% last fall, the report found.

Vancouver and Aloha had the lowest vacancy rates, while downtown Portland and Northwest Portland have the highest vacancy rates, at 5.5% and 5.2% respectively. This supports the findings that renters are vacating dense urban areas in favor of more spacious or amenity-rich suburbs.

Average rents vary across the region, but in Clackamas, Tigard, Tualatin and Sherwood, average rent increased $0.07 per square foot over last quarter, the study found. In inner and central Northeast Portland, average rent is up $0.16 per square foot this quarter, and $0.08 in outer Southeast Portland.

"From a renter standpoint, you can move out. Rent (lowers) a little bit as you get away from the core," Frick said. "People driving two hours to get into town can find a difference in rent affordability, but if you don't have adequate supply coming online, you're going to have inflation. We have inflation right now."

One regulation in Portland that has directly affected new developments is the Inclusionary Housing policy, which requires builders of new properties with more than 20 units to include some affordable housing units.

On the other end of the spectrum, average rent is down $0.03 per square foot in Northwest Portland, West Vancouver, Milwaukie, Wilsonville and Canby.

Frick said the city also has put in place rent caps, and the city should take a hard look at how it is responding to housing providers in terms of the added costs these days.

"(We) keep correlating homelessness to affordability, but we need to look at studies from addiction to mental health," Frick said. "Yes there's an affordability component but it's not a large segment of what's out there. Frankly, there are ways you can see that proven, and if we want to address the problem there seems to be inconsistencies between policies and results."

For example, after the inclusionary housing policy was set in place, many developers built 19-unit properties in order to make the build pencil out and avoid the policy. The effect is ultimately fewer units being built overall, reducing utility of urban density opportunities.

New apartment builds in the construction pipeline are projected to decline from the five-year average, and vacancy rates are expected to remain low through 2022, the study found.

Finding a family-size rental with three bedrooms is even harder, and these units with one bathroom have the lowest average vacancy rate of 1.9%. This has become more popular as working from home has taken up square footage priority across many homes, and more people are competing for more rooms, trends suggest.

As for the micro living trend, studios in the area have seen a slight decrease in vacancy as well, falling from 5.2% last fall to 4.7% now.

Some urban economies are still lagging as incomes and wages rise, especially as everyone navigates inflation. The report said if high inflation persists, people can expect a boom soon leading to a bust within another year or two.

Having strong household finances will help renters take control. Paying down debt, rising wages, accumulating savings and market assets are all in favor for individuals. This can mean households are buying more; and especially with the shift to online ordering away from in-person shopping over the past two years, this has contributed to the strain on the supply chain.

But inflated prices can eat into gains, and cause households to reduce spending. This is why the Federal Reserve raised the interest rates, with the intention of combating inflation.

"Portland still has good in-migration and good job growth, and that's key from a multifamily standpoint," Frick said. "It's a desirable place to live. Yes, there have been some black eyes, but we're kind of getting over that. The wins of today seem to be coming around — looking at how we address some of these problems."

Lake Oswego Review

Endorsement: Dan Ryan earns return trip to City Council

He's had only two years in office and has focused on homelessness and improving relations with Multnomah County. We supported Dan Ryan for Portland City Council two years ago when he ran to finish the term of the late Nick Fish, and we are supporting him again this year. Both of his opponents seem smart and energetic, but in an interview with the Pamplin Media Group editorial board, they mainly criticized Ryan for actions that other elected officials took. Ryan took criticism for projects he's started but hasn't finished in a scant two years, policies that come from...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

April 2022 rainfall breaks Portland's 1940 record

One year ago, 2021, saw the driest April on record with just a small fraction of this year's total.Portland broke the record last month for the wettest April on record since 1940. Surprisingly, it follow the driest April in record set just last year. "April was a month for the books with multiple records broken," said KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern. "We saw excessive rain in Portland and a round of snow." Portland broke the record on Saturday when an additional .44 inches of rain pushed the total over 5.37 inches. In April 2021, Portland saw a total of only...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

I-5 bridge: Fights over lanes, light rail and costs

Project leaders hear arguments from two sides pitting environment vs. efficiency.The team leading the project to replace the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver, Washington, is being pulled in two different directions. On one side, local leaders in the Portland metro area are pushing for a new bridge that focuses on safety, adding public transportation and bike/pedestrian options across the Columbia River, and centering equity and environmental goals in the process. They're feeling mounting pressure from climate and mass transit activists to scale back the project and implement tolls to help change bridge users' behavior. On the other hand, several state lawmakers within the Oregon and Washington legislatures have made it clear they want a larger bridge with more lanes aimed at alleviating traffic and facilitating the movement of freight. Project staff heard differing opinions in two meetings that took place Thursday and Friday, May 5 and 6, from dozens of leaders who will soon make critical decisions on the future of the bridge. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Endorsement: Mozyrsky is good pick for Portland City Council

The administrative law judge already is deeply involved in city issues and could hit the ground running. The post-pandemic Portland of 2022 is much different than it was in 2018 when Jo Ann Hardesty was elected to the Portland City Council. The problems that seemed acute four years ago — homelessness, housing affordability, mental health issues and drug addiction — are no longer simply vexing or intractable. Instead, they are an unfolding catastrophe. We certainly don't hold Hardesty responsible for everything that's happened during the past four years. We applaud her for some very concrete accomplishments — such as...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

STREET LIVES: Portlandian's dopesick blues

Chris 'Utah' Bennett's life fell apart. Now, he's homeless and begs cash to score heroin and fentanyl. They call him Utah on the street. Chris Bennett, fentanyl consumer and occasional trader, came to Portland from Salt Lake City almost a year ago. He flies a sign reading "HOMELESS NOT WORTHLESS" on the concrete median on Northwest 16th Avenue at the Glisan Street traffic light, near the Mission Theater. He sleeps in a tent at Northwest Couch Street and Ninth beside the North Park Blocks, in the village that was assembled when campers were swept west from Old Town towards...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Rains cause N. Portland sewer overflow into Willamette

People are being asked to avoid contact with river water downstream from the Cathedral Park area.Heavy rains led to a combined sewer overflow into the Willamette River from an outfall in North Portland on Saturday, April 30. A mix of stormwater and sewage began entering the river from an outfall between the Cathedral Park boat ramp and the St. Johns Bridge about 4:30 p.m., officials with the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said in a statement Saturday night. The amount of combined sewage that reached the river was unknown, officials said. People are being advised to avoid contact with the...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Ryan reacts to Safe Rest Village protest

The 2300 Southwest Naito Stakeholder Group withdraws its support for the managed homeless camp.Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan released a three-page statement on Friday, May 6, in response to the 2300 Southwest Naito Stakeholder Group withdrawing its support for the Safe Rest Village that's planned to go in near two schools in the area. According to the group, officials have failed to implement low-barrier safety requirements like screening potential residents for felony crimes against potential residents. Ryan stated his team has worked hard for months to meet the list of requests from the group. In his statement, Ryan called the group's...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Homelessness spikes in Multnomah County since 2019

Regional officials released overall numbers from their recent point in time counts of homeless people.The number of unsheltered homeless people recently counted in Multnomah County shows a 50% increase in three years. Officials from three Portland-area counties — Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas — jointly released numbers Wednesday, May 4, from their 2022 point in time counts. The point in time count is considered a snapshot, not a full picture, of the number of homeless people living in an area at a specific time. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local governments that receive federal funding for programs...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego's best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

