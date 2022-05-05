ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

City of Killeen launches new citizen reporting tool

Killeen, Texas
Killeen, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0zgU_0fV6Jj2600

‘Killeen Connect’ app will be powered by SeeClickFix to improve quality of life, encourage civic participation

KILLEEN, Texas (May 6, 2022) – The City of Killeen has partnered with SeeClickFix to announce a new platformed called “Killeen Connect,” that will allow citizens to report quality-of-life issues and request services.

With free SeeClickFix mobile app and web tools, Killeen citizens will now be able to provide City of Killeen staff with photos, specific descriptions and more— valuable information needed to get the job done efficiently. In addition, the platform provides City of Killeen officials with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution, engaging citizens throughout the process.

“The City of Killeen wants to make sure citizens feel connected and empowered to help clean up their community, so that’s the reason behind this app,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “We also see it as a great tool to gather ideas, recommendations and suggestions that community members have for their city.”

This partnership not only allows citizens to report problems, but also to view, comment on and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors. Citizens can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the issues reported in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests— not just the ones they report.

The mobile app is available for download on Android and Apple devices. In addition to the mobile apps, citizens can send reports to the City of Killeen’s website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Connect.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Launches New Program To Help Build ‘Generational Wealth’ Through Homeownership

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is leveling the playing field when it comes to building generational wealth through homeownership. Twenty days ago, the city launched a new program to give descendants of people who lived in redlined neighborhoods, help with mortgage down payments. (credit: CBS) The city has received 28 applications and approved 17 of them. That includes Dontral Starks, a father of five whose family is currently living in a three-bedroom house. The director of the program said it’s about righting wrongs. (credit: CBS) “I am proud of the Metro DPA (Down Payment Assistance) program because it’s going to give me the opportunity to get the...
DENVER, CO
Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas

112
Followers
433
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Killeen is directly adjacent to the main cantonment of Fort Hood. Its economy depends on the activities of the post, and the soldiers and their families stationed there. It is known as a military "boom town" because of its rapid growth and high influx of soldiers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy