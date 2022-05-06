ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lac Qui Parle County, MN

Lac qui Parle Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report

By marshall
kdmanews.com
 4 days ago

Lac qui Parle County Sheriff Allen Anderson sent his weekly report of what his deputies responded to this past week. A man walked by...

kdmanews.com

KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

MN Teen Was Begging Driver To Stop Just Before Deadly Crash

Hastings, MN (KROC AM News) - A trial date has been set for a Twin Cities man who is charged with killing one teenager and seriously injuring another when he crashed his car while they were fleeing police. A prosecutor says new information indicates the victims were talking on a...
KEYC

Authorities arrest, charge 3 in connection to drug investigation

AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities arrested and charged three people Thursday in connection to a drug investigation. Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force have been conducting an investigation regarding a large amount of methamphetamine being transported into the area. A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy...
AUSTIN, MN
County
Lac Qui Parle County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Yellow Medicine County, MN
Yellow Medicine County, MN
Crime & Safety
KEVN

Police released the name of a man shot and killed Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Julion Graham, the 26-year-old accused of killing a man in an alley on the 200 block of East Monroe Street Friday made his initial appearance in court Tuesday. Police said that Graham shot and killed another man during an argument over a debt. Witness statements and...
RAPID CITY, SD
KAAL-TV

Man shot & killed after investigating suspicious vehicle on his property

(ABC 6 News) - A 70-year-old man was shot and killed after investigating a suspicious vehicle on his property Sunday night, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township around 10:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

White Bear Lake Police Seek Missing 67-Year-Old

[UPDATE, May 9: Police say that the man has been located safely.] WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in White Bear Lake are asking the public’s help in finding a man who has not been seen since Thursday. The man, 67, was last seen leaving his home in White Bear Lake. Authorities are unsure about his direction of travel or what he was wearing at the time. He had possibly mentioned traveling to the Duluth or North Shore area, officials say. Described as 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, he is driving a blue 2006 Lexus RX4. Joseph Fahey (Credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
#Domestic Violence#Lac Qui Parle Sheriff#Office Weekly Report
CBS Minnesota

Inmate Found Dead Inside Anoka County Jail Identified As Riley Domeier, 20

Originally published May 1. Updated with victim’s identity, and current status of the investigation. ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The cause of death of an Andover man who died inside his Anoka County Jail cell last week is still unclear, according to the county sheriff’s office. The victim, identified Wednesday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 20-year-old Riley J. Domeier, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. last Thursday. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. “This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.” The medical examiner’s office “did not find any signs of trauma to Domeier,” and they’re awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take several weeks.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Man Charged With Murder in Central Minnesota

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in connection to the death of a woman north of Brainerd. Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard reported that 53-year-old Michael Munger has been charged with 2nd-egree murder for the death of 43-year-old Lynnie Loucks. Munger was arraigned in Crow Wing County Court Friday.
BRAINERD, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jennifer Matter Charged In Death Of Baby Found In Lake Pepin In 2003

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say they have arrested a mother and are charging her in the death of baby, found in Lake Pepin almost 20 years ago, and the charging documents allege she was also mother to another baby found in the Mississippi River in 1999. Jennifer Matter, 50, of Red Wing, was taken into custody Monday morning. She faces second-degree murder charges in the case of a baby boy discovered at the Methodist Campus Beach in Frontenac in December 2003. Investigators say that another baby, a girl found in the Mississippi River’s Lower Boat Harbor near Red Wing back in 1999,...
RED WING, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Airlifted After Shooting Each Other Near Hinckley, Sheriff Says

HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other. Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot. Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other. Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said. What led to the shootings is under investigation.
HINCKLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Boy and girl arrested, AR-style weapon found following crash in Eagan

Two youths are in custody and face multiple pending charges after they were involved in a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Eagan on Thursday. The pair, a boy and a girl, face pending charges of second-degree assault, drive-by shooting, fleeing in a motor vehicle and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Their exact ages and identities are not available as of Friday afternoon due to official charges not yet being filed.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Park Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Highway 36

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Park man was killed in a rollover crash on a Highway 36 exit in Roseville Saturday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 46-year-old Earl Anderson was driving east on the highway and exited at Dale Street just after 5 p.m. His vehicle went into the ditch, hit a fence, rolled and hit several trees. (credit: MnDOT) The state patrol said Anderson was not wearing a seat belt, and he died at the scene. Speed was a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

