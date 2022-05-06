Bobcat Varsity Softball beats Buckeye Trail 15 – 5 on Senior Night

KINGSPORT — Hannah Frye survived under pressure and Dobyns-Bennett advanced in the opening round of the District 1-4A softball tournament with a 3-2 win over West Ridge in 10 innings. Facing runners on base in multiple innings, Frye hung tough. Even when West Ridge scored in the top of...
SETH – Heading into Thursday night's sectional tournament semifinals, the Tug Valley High School softball team was just two wins away from reaching the regional tourney. Tug Valley (16-12) went to top seed Sherman on Wednesday night and scored a convincing 9-3 victory over the Tide. That put the...
Madison Clark held the Holland Patent softball bats in check just long enough to get Mount Markham a 3-2 win on the road in the Center State Conference Thursday. The Mustangs got three runs against HP starter Michaela Cushman — two in the second and another in the fourth. They scored on a double steal, with Hailey Smith racing home after the throw to second base. Then Addison Jones drove in Leandra Plows on a ground out. In the fourth, Smith led off with a double then scored when Plows put down a sacrifice bunt and the throw to first hit her then rolled away.
2021 (Sr.) – North Dakota State. Named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team. Started 14 games at linebacker, helping the Bison win the 2021 NCAA FCS National Championship. Missed the NCAA second round playoff game due to illness. Finished the year as NDSU’s third-leading tackler with 58 tackles, three...
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Cambridge boys’ track team turned in a fine performance Saturday at chilly Red Devil Stadium during the Cal Giffin OVAC Track & Field Championships. The Bobcats finished seventh overall with 98 points and second in Class 4A to the host Red Devils of St. Clairsville.
CLEARWATER, Fla.- Junior left-hander Hunter Dietz was lights out through six innings to lead Calvary Christian to a 5-1 victory over Berkeley Prep in the District 3A-6 baseball title game on Thursday night. Calvary Christian came into the game riding an 11-game winning streak and ranked No. 3 ...
