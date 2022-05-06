Bobcat Varsity Softball beats Buckeye Trail 15 – 5 on Senior Night

Madison Clark held the Holland Patent softball bats in check just long enough to get Mount Markham a 3-2 win on the road in the Center State Conference Thursday. The Mustangs got three runs against HP starter Michaela Cushman — two in the second and another in the fourth. They scored on a double steal, with Hailey Smith racing home after the throw to second base. Then Addison Jones drove in Leandra Plows on a ground out. In the fourth, Smith led off with a double then scored when Plows put down a sacrifice bunt and the throw to first hit her then rolled away.

1 DAY AGO