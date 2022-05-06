ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Bobcat Varsity Softball beats Buckeye Trail 15 – 5 on Senior Night

Cover picture for the articleThe Cambridge Lady Bobcats honored 10 Seniors Thursday night as they hosted the Buckeye Trail Lady Warriors. The Lady Cats came out with a 15 to 5 victory in a 5 inning run rule game,...

