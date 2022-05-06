ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Satellite' campers test shelters, Safe Rest Village

By Dan Tilkin/KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pqs8g_0fV69P9900 North Portland neighbors say a homeless shelter has attracted more campers to their neighborhood.

Leah Armstrong, Andy Pollack, Marta Guembes and Meka Webb are homeowners in North Portland. But they say people camping next to the shelter that is supposed to help the homeless in their neighborhood has now made their lives intolerable.

"I've seen drug deals go down. Orgies," Armstrong said. "Fights. Fires."

Guembes said she's seen "people using drugs, people having sex, people fighting. … It is becoming a horrible scene."

"You see people camping and hanging out on the streets," Pollack told KOIN 6 News.

Webb said, "We ended up calling the police."

There's been a lot of attention given to why it has taken the city of Portland and Multnomah County so long to open shelters and Safe Rest Villages. One of the big pushbacks from neighbors is the fear they will invite people to camp nearby where there are no rules.

That's exactly what happened at a new shelter that opened in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood of North Portland, seven blocks west of I-5. It's also another example of why the homeless crisis is so difficult to solve.

There is a building that used to be a Rite Aid pharmacy that Multnomah County bought for $2.8 million. In November 2021, County Chair Deborah Kafoury, Mayor Ted Wheeler, Commissioner Dan Ryan, House Speaker Tina Kotek and others were there to announce its opening as an emergency warming shelter. They also said another $2 million would go toward remodeling the building next fall.

"I can be in a meeting, look out my window and I see folks utilizing drugs with the glass pipe," Webb said.

"Most of us recognize that people who are on the streets need help, they need help with mental health problems with addiction, counseling, other issues," said Pollack. "The concern though, is that the shelter has become a magnet for crime and other problems."

Under the County-City Joint Office of Homeless Services , it now houses 70 people who were on the streets. But neighbors like Marta Guembes have paid a price.

"After the shelter happened our neighborhood has changed completely," she told KOIN 6 News. "We are afraid for our children to be out at night."

The Arbor Lodge shelter attracted satellite campers, those who pitched tents along the walls and sidewalk outside the building.

Guembes' home surveillance video showed one example of what she experiences — a stranger talking to someone while smoking and sitting on her front porch.

There are campers on the other side of the shelter at a vacant building that used to be the Farmer's Barn Tavern.

Webb said they started camping there in February 2022. She first called the police when she spotted a man from her window on the roof of the red building removing metal.

"Since then," she said, "it has gotten a lot worse."

She has photos of people going in and out of the building, people squatting in the building, a half-naked woman outside. The city has had two recent building department nuisance and housing investigations.

"I feel helpless and I little bit like I'm spinning my wheels, sending the same report in week after week, day after day," Webb told KOIN 6 News.

On the {obj:62518:City of Portland's campsite reporting page,} the number of complaints plainly grows since February, peaking in March.

On the opposite side of the shelter from the Farmer's Barn Tavern there is another boarded-up building that used to be the Portland Police Association union headquarters. That was the site of dozens of protests, fires, tear gas and gun shots.

Asked how much one neighborhood can tolerate, Webb said, "I think we're reaching our limits."

'I don't have a solution'

Daniel Hovanas, the deputy director of Do Good Multnomah, said he understands the concerns of the neighborhood.

"I mean, that's just the housing crisis and unfortunately it just, it's right there on their doorstep and it's uncomfortable and I get it and I think like everyone else, you don't want that," Hovanas said. "However, there's just not enough resources to house everyone. You know, I mentioned that we have 300 individuals just on the waiting list at Arbor Lodge. You know that's an insane amount of folks just waiting to get in. And so where can they go?"

Do Good Multnomah is the organization running the shelter at Arbor Lodge.

"The problem is so huge that I don't have a solution," Hovanas said.

There are 58 people living inside on cots and 12 in tiny homes in the parking lot. Case managers steer people to social services and mental health and drug treatment, but the people camping outside are on their own. Two people who talked off-camera with KOIN 6 News admitted there's drug use around the shelter.

But when asked about the concerns the residents in the neighborhood have, they said, "Where are people supposed to go?"

The side effects of satellite camping have been central in the concerns of other neighborhoods where the Safe Rest Villages are proposed.

"I can't believe concentrating more homeless people in one spot isn't going to attract more of the same into the neighborhood," said Multnomah Village resident Pat Brunett.

Portland Housing Commissioner Dan Ryan agreed to a 150-foot buffer where no unregulated camping is allowed. But there is no buffer around shelters like the one in Arbor Lodge.

Ginger Edwards, the secretary for the Arbor Lodge Neighborhood Association, said the shelter is the kind of thing that needs to happen across the city to tackle the homeless crisis.

"I am welcoming of the shelter, and we as a board are welcoming of the shelter," Edwards said.

At first, the neighborhood embraced the shelter, even helped to serve holiday dinner. They're currently working with shelter residents on neighborhood cleanups twice a month.

But at the same time, the association is pushing for help.

"We really want the mayor to establish the emergency declaration that there'd be a buffer zone between shelters and camping and Safe Rest Villages and camping, believing that first of all, the neighbors around have a right to maintain the privacy of their homes," Edwards said. "And if there's campers, that's just impossible."

Edwards believes a buffer zone of a quarter-mile is appropriate, as some neighbors have asked for around the proposed Safe Rest Village in Multnomah Village.

Hovanas acknowledged there is no buffer zone at Arbor Lodge. The pre-pandemic goal was for people to live in the shelter for 90 days. But it's now 120 days — and there are 300 people on the waiting list.

"I think it just points to … we just need more resources because no matter how big the buffer is it's going to be in someone's front yard. And so at the end of the day, housing is a human right. Everyone deserves to have housing," he said. "I think that's on us to figure out how we do that."

The city of Portland cleared out the people camping against the building and put up a fence but not outside the Farmer's Barn Tavern.

Neighbors wonder how long before more campers come back and how long they'll have to deal with so many consequences.

"In some ways," Meka Webb said, "I think it has drained the resolve to make this situation better from a lot of folks, which actually is kind of scary."

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.

Related
Portland Tribune

Homelessness spikes in Multnomah County since 2019

Regional officials released overall numbers from their recent point in time counts of homeless people.The number of unsheltered homeless people recently counted in Multnomah County shows a 50% increase in three years. Officials from three Portland-area counties — Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas — jointly released numbers Wednesday, May 4, from their 2022 point in time counts. The point in time count is considered a snapshot, not a full picture, of the number of homeless people living in an area at a specific time. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local governments that receive federal funding for programs...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

STREET LIVES: Portlandian's dopesick blues

Chris 'Utah' Bennett's life fell apart. Now, he's homeless and begs cash to score heroin and fentanyl. They call him Utah on the street. Chris Bennett, fentanyl consumer and occasional trader, came to Portland from Salt Lake City almost a year ago. He flies a sign reading "HOMELESS NOT WORTHLESS" on the concrete median on Northwest 16th Avenue at the Glisan Street traffic light, near the Mission Theater. He sleeps in a tent at Northwest Couch Street and Ninth beside the North Park Blocks, in the village that was assembled when campers were swept west from Old Town towards...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Meieran is the change agent needed for Multnomah County

In a competitive race for county chair, Dr. Sharon Meieran brings the needed sense of urgency{filler:graphics-our-opinion.jpg}For voters concerned about the ongoing humanitarian crisis on the streets of Multnomah County, the most important race on the May primary ballot isn't the contest for governor or city commissioner. Instead, it is the race for the Multnomah County chair. That candidate will determine whether Portland and Multnomah County will start acting with the urgency needed to move thousands of houseless people out of tents and into safer and healthier places to live. The county has the greatest control over the city...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Ryan reacts to Safe Rest Village protest

The 2300 Southwest Naito Stakeholder Group withdraws its support for the managed homeless camp.Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan released a three-page statement on Friday, May 6, in response to the 2300 Southwest Naito Stakeholder Group withdrawing its support for the Safe Rest Village that's planned to go in near two schools in the area. According to the group, officials have failed to implement low-barrier safety requirements like screening potential residents for felony crimes against potential residents. Ryan stated his team has worked hard for months to meet the list of requests from the group. In his statement, Ryan called the group's...
PORTLAND, OR
Elk statue and base to return downtown

Although there isn't an exact timeline, the restoration could be completed by this fall. City leaders announced Friday, May 6, they are making plans to ensure the famous fountain base returns with the Thompson Elk statue to downtown Portland. The entire elk statue was removed from Southwest Main Street in July 2020 after it was damaged during protests. Several fires were lit in the fountain's trough — destroying part of the granite. When the statue was removed, so was its fountain base. There was concern the fountain would not return — but commissioners Dan Ryan and Carmen Rubio filed a...
PORTLAND, OR
I-5 bridge: Fights over lanes, light rail and costs

Project leaders hear arguments from two sides pitting environment vs. efficiency.The team leading the project to replace the Interstate 5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver, Washington, is being pulled in two different directions. On one side, local leaders in the Portland metro area are pushing for a new bridge that focuses on safety, adding public transportation and bike/pedestrian options across the Columbia River, and centering equity and environmental goals in the process. They're feeling mounting pressure from climate and mass transit activists to scale back the project and implement tolls to help change bridge users' behavior. On the other hand, several state lawmakers within the Oregon and Washington legislatures have made it clear they want a larger bridge with more lanes aimed at alleviating traffic and facilitating the movement of freight. Project staff heard differing opinions in two meetings that took place Thursday and Friday, May 5 and 6, from dozens of leaders who will soon make critical decisions on the future of the bridge. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Wheeler announces livability initiatives at City Club

The Portland mayor amplifies on his proposed $6.7 billion budget during his annual State of the City speech.Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced several initiatives that built on his proposed $6.7 billion budget for the next fiscal year during his annual State of City address on Friday, May 6. "Today, in these urgent times, I will describe how my proposed fiscal year budget, along with my emergency declarations and other city program improvements, get off the horse and buggy, inherently ineffective form of city government, cut red-tape and break down siloes to better achieve real, tangible outcomes on community safety, homelessness,...
PORTLAND, OR
Wheeler to request millions to improve public safety

The Portland mayor is expected to release a proposed budget on Tuesday that would increase police staffing, expand Portland Street Response and more.In an effort to bolster the severely understaffed Portland Police Bureau, Mayor Ted Wheeler is proposing to spend $3.9 million to triple the number of unarmed public safety specialists. Public safety specialists — also called PS3s — are unarmed bureau employees. They take on low-priority calls like filing police reports for stolen vehicles. The request will be included in the budget Wheeler is expected to propose Tuesday for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Other public safety-related...
PORTLAND, OR
Rains cause N. Portland sewer overflow into Willamette

People are being asked to avoid contact with river water downstream from the Cathedral Park area.Heavy rains led to a combined sewer overflow into the Willamette River from an outfall in North Portland on Saturday, April 30. A mix of stormwater and sewage began entering the river from an outfall between the Cathedral Park boat ramp and the St. Johns Bridge about 4:30 p.m., officials with the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said in a statement Saturday night. The amount of combined sewage that reached the river was unknown, officials said. People are being advised to avoid contact with the...
PORTLAND, OR
Reward offered for Muslim Center arsonist

Police release photos and video of a man who tried to burn down the Portland community center.Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who helps authorities arrest the man who police say was caught on camera trying to burn down the Muslim Community Center of Portland building. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, surveillance cameras captured a man pouring a substance on the religious community building, located at 5325 N. Vancouver Ave., and then lighting the substance on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police say only minor damage was done to the structure. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Republican governor candidate says Portland rally attacked

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam posts videos on his website showing a group in black throwing items at his supporters.Sandy Mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate Stan Pulliam has said he and his supporters were attacked by protesters during a campaign rally in downtown Portland on Saturday, April 30. A pair of videos posted on Pulliam's campaign website appears to show a group in all black and waving black flags approaching his rally at Chapman Square. One video shows someone in the group appears to throw a smoke grenade at Pulliam and his supporters that emits purple smoke. Another video shows members...
PORTLAND, OR
PPB cold case unit 'shuttered' because of killing surge

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said progress is being made hiring more officers during Tuesday press conference.The Portland Police Bureau has "temporarily shuttered" its Cold Case Homicide Unit because of the increase in current killings. Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the unit's sergeant and two detectives have been assigned to investigate new homicides in Portland during a press conference on Tuesday, May 3. That increases those investigating current homicides from 18 detectives split between two teams to 24 detectives split between three teams. According to Lovell, there are about 300 cold cases from 1970 to 2019. Last year the homicide...
PORTLAND, OR
Low inventory, high demand for multifamily housing continues in Portland area

Alarming patterns of low supply and increasing need contribute to investor hesitancy, report finds.Low inventory of rental housing, coupled with high demand, is showing an alarming pattern that is increasing investor hesitancy in cities across Oregon. That's according to Multifamily NW's biannual apartment report for spring 2022, which surveyed owners and operators of multifamily rental housing, covering 86,589 rental units over 1,231 properties. Multifamily NW is an association of residential property managers, owners and vendors in Oregon. The survey found that many Oregonians are moving away from urban downtowns, which is impacting the affordability and availability of multifamily rentals away...
PORTLAND, OR
ENDORSEMENT: Duncan Hwang for Metro Council District 6

Although the incumbent has been on the council for only three months, he's demonstrated an ability to get things done.Editor's note: Endorsements are made by the Editorial Board and reflect the opinion of Pamplin Media Group editors and publishers. Letters to the editor and other submitted opinion pieces will be considered for publication without regard to the official editorial stance or endorsements made by the Editorial Board. Duncan Hwang is facing a formidable challenge as he tries to keep his Metro seat, with Terri Preeg Riggsby offering voters a smart, experienced alternative. Although he's been on the job just four...
PORTLAND, OR
Teenage girl shot in hear in SE Portland

Nine people are reportedly shot in Portland from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning.Shootings in Portland continued through the weekend with a teenage girl rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the head in Southeast Portland early Sunday. The name of the victim was not immediately released and no suspect information was available. According to the Portland Police Bureau, around 2 a.m. on May 1, ]a group of teenagers were inside a car stopped at Southeast 61st Avenue and Southeast Harold Street when an unknown driver pulled up beside them. The suspect allegedly started firing at the car. A...
PORTLAND, OR
April 2022 rainfall breaks 1940 record

Ironically, one year ago, 2021 saw the driest April on record with just a small fraction of total.Portland broke the record for the wettest April on record since 1940 last month. Ironically, it follow the driest April in record set just last year. "April was a month for the books with multiple records broken," said KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern. "We saw excessive rain in Portland and a round of snow." Portland broke the record on Saturday the an additional .44 inches of rain pushed the total over 5.37 inches. The total was only .39 inches of rain in April...
PORTLAND, OR
'There is hope' signs point Clackamas County residents to help

Mental Health Awareness Month kicks off with planting of inspirational messages at Red Soils.Clackamas County employees, partners and residents came together May 4 to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month by planting Signs of Hope in the Red Soils Campus Circle of Honor. The signs' inspirational messages remind those who may be struggling with mental health issues: "You are not alone." Mental health concerns are as common as physical health concerns, county officials say, and there are county employees trained to help people find and get the resources they need. "There is hope" signs encouraged county residents to reach out...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Health care professionals seek NE Portland seat in House

Catherine Thomasson, Thuy Tran say health care, housing are tops but they are advocates on other issues.Two health care professionals seek the Democratic nomination for the Oregon House seat being vacated by Barbara Smith Warner in Northeast Portland. Whoever emerges from the May 17 primary contest between Catherine Thomasson and Thuy Tran is likely to have the inside track for the District 45 seat in the Nov. 8 general election. After Smith Warner was appointed and won the party primary in 2014, she was unopposed in four general elections. Smith Warner became House majority leader in 2019, a position she...
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Life: 'Dateline' Friday focuses on Gresham murder

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 'Dateline' — The program "Dateline NBC" will report on the 2016 murder of Gresham mother Annastasia "Annie" Hester, 9 p.m. Friday, May 6 on KGW (8) TV. The program is called "The Undoing." Reporter Josh Mankiewicz interviews Aaron McCaw, the ex-husband of charged murderer Angela McCraw-Hester, and other insiders close to the case. Annie Hester was stabbed while sleeping, and investigators uncovered personal details that point to multiple suspects and possible motives in the murder. Risk/Reward Festival — Featuring acts that blur...
PORTLAND, OR
Wheeler proposes $6.7 billion budget

The Portland mayor prioritized homeless services, public safety, climate action, economic development, and equity.Mayor Ted Wheeler released his proposed budget for the next fiscal year at a City Hall press conference on Wednesday, May 4. The $6.7 billion budget included an unexpected increase of $34.8 million in discretionary dollars because of a last-minute surge in business license taxes. Discretionary funds are typically between 10% and 11% of the total budget that includes dedicated utility fees and federal funds. Wheeler had previously said that he intends to increase spending on homeless services and public safety. Among other things, he had promised...
PORTLAND, OR
