ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Crocamo resigns as Luzerne County manager

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZufS_0fV64yNj00
Crocamo

Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo has accepted a private-sector position and submitted her two-week notice Friday morning, according to an email sent to county council and county employees.

“The past twelve years serving the residents of Luzerne County have been exceptional for me, and will make a marked impression for the rest of my life. I will miss the incredible people I have had the pleasure of working with throughout the years,” Crocamo wrote.

Crocamo wished council, incoming manager Randy Robertson and the entire county staff, the very best.

Her May 20 departure means she won’t be returning to her previous chief county solicitor division head position when Robertson starts work as the new manager.

It also will require someone else to serve as acting manager for the approximately three weeks before Robertson takes over. Currently working in Colorado under a contract, Robertson has said he expects to be in the county the week of June 13.

Nine of 11 council members had voted April 12 to hire Robertson at an annual compensation of $181,500.

Council had been unable to act on the hiring at its March 29 meeting because no finalist secured the seven votes required under the county’s home rule charter, with six votes cast for Robertson and five for Crocamo.

Crocamo subsequently withdrew her name from consideration.

She has served as acting manager since prior manager C. David Pedri left July 6 for other employment and had been hired as chief county solicitor in July 2016.

With Crocamo’s departure, three of the county’s eight division head spots are now open. Crocamo had said she would leave division head appointments up to the next permanent manager.

Edmund O’Neill resigned as the operational services division head in January. The administrative services division head position also is open because David Parsnik resigned last September.

Comments / 1

Related
NewsRadio WILK

Mulling a school closure in a Luzerne County district

The future is up in the air for an elementary school in Luzerne County. It has to do with a budget decrease and a property tax increase. The Wyoming Valley West School District is considering closing the Schuyler Avenue Elementary School in Kingston. About 200 students attend Schuyler Avenue Elementary. The decision to close is not yet final, but the Wyoming Valley West School District has already given furlough notices to about two dozen teachers.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Luzerne County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania

As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

558
Followers
1K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy