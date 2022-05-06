Crocamo resigns as Luzerne County manager

Crocamo

Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo has accepted a private-sector position and submitted her two-week notice Friday morning, according to an email sent to county council and county employees.

“The past twelve years serving the residents of Luzerne County have been exceptional for me, and will make a marked impression for the rest of my life. I will miss the incredible people I have had the pleasure of working with throughout the years,” Crocamo wrote.

Crocamo wished council, incoming manager Randy Robertson and the entire county staff, the very best.

Her May 20 departure means she won’t be returning to her previous chief county solicitor division head position when Robertson starts work as the new manager.

It also will require someone else to serve as acting manager for the approximately three weeks before Robertson takes over. Currently working in Colorado under a contract, Robertson has said he expects to be in the county the week of June 13.

Nine of 11 council members had voted April 12 to hire Robertson at an annual compensation of $181,500.

Council had been unable to act on the hiring at its March 29 meeting because no finalist secured the seven votes required under the county’s home rule charter, with six votes cast for Robertson and five for Crocamo.

Crocamo subsequently withdrew her name from consideration.

She has served as acting manager since prior manager C. David Pedri left July 6 for other employment and had been hired as chief county solicitor in July 2016.

With Crocamo’s departure, three of the county’s eight division head spots are now open. Crocamo had said she would leave division head appointments up to the next permanent manager.

Edmund O’Neill resigned as the operational services division head in January. The administrative services division head position also is open because David Parsnik resigned last September.