An 87-year-old Bend woman was seriously injured Friday morning in a crash at a busy northeast Bend intersection when she turned her SUV into the path of a pickup truck towing a utility trailer, police said. The crash investigation closed 27th Street for about 3 ½ hours. The post Bend woman, 87, seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash that closed NE 27th Street for hours appeared first on KTVZ.

3 DAYS AGO