Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.MONDAY, MAY 9 UO golf — The Oregon women have taken the first-round lead at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional. Briana Chacon shot a career-best seven-under 65 as the Ducks took a three-shot lead in the team standings. Texas is in second, Florida third and Georgia and TCU tied for fourth. The top four teams advance to the NCAA championships. "Really proud of the way our team came out and set the tone today," head coach Derek Radley said. "We said going into this that we're...

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO