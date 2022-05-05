Ballard Archives - SDOT Blog

West Seattle and Ballard light rail extensions project: City of Seattle elevates Seattle community interests in our formal comments to Sound Transit, as part of the planning and environmental review process.

While the Sound Transit Link light rail system extensions to West Seattle and Ballard may be years away, important conversations about the planning of future routes and station locations are happening now. Sound Transit’s West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions (WSBLE) project is the largest transit infrastructure investment in Seattle… [ Keep reading ]

Filed Under: Community Involvement, Light Rail, SDOT, Traffic and Construction, TransitTagged With: Ballard, city comments, community interests, environmental process, investments, light rail, link extension, planning, Sound Transit, transit, West Seattle

Travel Advisory: Ballard Bridge maintenance weekdays from June 14 – June 21

June 11, 2021

Routine maintenance on the Ballard Bridge Our Roadway Structures Maintenance crews will be conducting ongoing preventative routine maintenance on the Ballard Bridge to inspect and repair concrete underneath the bridge. The work will be performed by an under bridge inspection truck (UBIT), a mobile crane that allows operators to be positioned to perform any type of under-bridge task. The work will be performed on weekdays from Monday, June 14 through Monday, June… [ Keep reading ]

Filed Under: SDOTTagged With: Ballard, Bridges, Traffic Advisory

Travel Alert: Two-way traffic restored on NW 54th St and NW Locks Pl in Ballard

May 8, 2020

On Saturday, May 9, NW 54th St & NW Locks Pl will be restored to two-way traffic! As part of the Ballard Multimodal Corridor project, work along NW Market St and NW 54th St is underway to improve sidewalks, signals and crossings, pave roadways, and complete transit improvements. To allow… [ Keep reading ]

Filed Under: Traffic and ConstructionTagged With: Ballard

Completing the Burke-Gilman Trail Missing Link

February 23, 2018

Preferred Route ✔ For 20 years, we’ve been working to complete the Burke-Gilman Trail through the Ballard neighborhood. After many years of planning, stakeholder conversations, and environmental review, the project team identified a preferred route for the trail in May 2017 and began the design process to complete the Missing Link. Community… [ Keep reading ]