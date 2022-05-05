Sound Transit Archives - SDOT Blog

West Seattle and Ballard light rail extensions project: City of Seattle elevates Seattle community interests in our formal comments to Sound Transit, as part of the planning and environmental review process.

While the Sound Transit Link light rail system extensions to West Seattle and Ballard may be years away, important conversations about the planning of future routes and station locations are happening now. Sound Transit's West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions (WSBLE) project is the largest transit infrastructure investment in Seattle…

SURVEY | Share your feedback on our proposed curbspace & parking changes near the new Roosevelt Station

April 26, 2021

It's happening! Sound Transit announced this month that the Roosevelt Link Light Rail Station is on schedule to open on October 2, 2021! In preparation for the new station and new travel patterns in the area, we're proposing updates to some on-street parking near the station. Read on to see them. We want to hear…

Free rides to your COVID-19 vaccination appointment

April 21, 2021

Updated 5/25/21: Uber and Lyft are also offering free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites from May 24th until July 4th! So you've made an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccination. How are you going to get there? As of May 13, 2021, anyone 12 years-old or older is eligible to receive a…

We’re working on a new mobility on demand solution thanks to a grant from Transit Planning 4 All!

December 29, 2020

We were recently awarded a grant from Transit Planning 4 All to inclusively plan and implement a mobility on demand solution in the Seattle-King County region! Although many Seattleites are not moving around nearly as much as we used to because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us still rely on transit. Transit Planning 4 All supports communities across…

Temporary transit service reductions start Monday, March 23

March 19, 2020

Editor's note, 3/23/20: Corrected route lists updated below. Today King County Metro Transit (Metro) announced that starting Monday, March 23 they will be reducing transit service for the duration of the region's public health emergency. Metro, along with every other transit operator, is seeing declines in ridership and expects them…

New Sound Transit Link Stations Open for Business

March 21, 2016

Last Saturday, Sound Transit opened two new link light rail stations in the vibrant communities of Capitol Hill and the UW. Our community showed overwhelming support with the trains filled to capacity. About 30,000 boarded the trains at the two stations on the first day. Passengers who hopped on the inaugural…