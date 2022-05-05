environmental process Archives - SDOT Blog

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seattle and Ballard light rail extensions project: City of Seattle elevates Seattle community interests in our formal comments to Sound Transit, as part of the planning and environmental review process.

While the Sound Transit Link light rail system extensions to West Seattle and Ballard may be years away, important conversations about the planning of future routes and station locations are happening now. Sound Transit’s West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions (WSBLE) project is the largest transit infrastructure investment in Seattle… [ Keep reading ]

