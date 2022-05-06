ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Freshman Ja’elyne Matthews gets another offer, this one from Nebraska football

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tTMk_0fV57MFJ00

Another day, another offer for Ja’elyne Matthews.

A standout freshman offensive tackle at Toms River North, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound Matthews announced an offer from Nebraska on Thursday. Last fall, Matthews pulled in his first offer which came from in-state Rutgers. After that, UConn and Boston College offered.

In late April, Matthews attended the Rutgers football spring game where he spent significant time with the coaching staff.

A class of 2025 offensive lineman, Matthews saw his recruitment absolutely explode over the past two weeks with offers from Cincinnati, Georgia , Louisville, Miami, Ohio State , Penn State , Syracuse, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

Related

Rutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida

“I am extremely blessed to be given the opportunity and all glory belongs to God,” Matthews said.

“It means a lot that they have faith in me and have faith that I will continue to get better and play harder.”

Matthews is fast becoming one of the top recruits in the nation for the class of 2025.

The offer from Georgia came when Fran Brown , the secondary coach for the Bulldogs, was in New Jersey making recruiting visits. When he was offered by Penn State, Matthews said that head coach James Franklin told him that he was their first offensive lineman that the program has offered in his class.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
AL.com

Alabama offers 4-star Mater Dei QB

As the picture becomes clear for the 2023 quarterback recruiting class, next year’s battles are already taking shape. Alabama offered a few signal-callers in the last few days, most notably from a program that’s produced some recent success. Elijah Brown, from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, earned an...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Receives A Big Quarterback Commitment Prediction

Alabama may not be fully in on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning anymore. The Crimson Tide have been pursuing him, but they just got a big crystal ball prediction for four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who's also a target. Alabama recruiting analyst Hank South gave his reasoning for putting this crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Assistant Coach Died At 54 Sunday

Tragic news hit the college football world on Sunday, as a longtime coach has died at the age of 54. Fred Reed, an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan, has passed away. Eastern Michigan announced the tragic news on social media on Sunday afternoon. "We are devastated to learn of Coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Brown
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Look: Dabo Swinney Got Booed Hard On Saturday

Dabo Swinney reportedly took in an Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday afternoon. The Clemson Tigers head football coach got booed by the crowd. It's not too surprising, considering Swinney was in Georgia Bulldogs territory. Still, the crowd could've been kinder, considering he was wearing a Braves hat.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Broncos Receive Depressing Update on 2022 Season

Of course, approximately 4,685 miles of the aforementioned total is allocated toward October's matchup against the Jaguars in London, the Broncos' first international contest since 2010. It's the farthest trip the club will take all year, seven hours ahead of Colorado. “It’s a great honor for the Denver Broncos to...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Rutgers Football#American Football#College Football#Uconn#Ohio State#Texas A M
The Spun

2 Schools Are Emerging For Arch Manning: Fans React

There are reportedly two frontrunners emerging for the commitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. The New Orleans, Louisiana native has scholarship offers from every major program in America. Alabama, Florida,...
On3.com

Former Michigan DB Sammy Faustin announces transfer destination

Michigan Wolverines football has lost nine transfers out of the program this offseason — one of them being defensive back Sammy Faustin, who has found a new home. He announced his commitment to UMass on his Twitter account. At UMass, Faustin will be reunited with former Michigan defensive coordinator...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Brian Kelly Is Calling For Major College Football Change

Lately, we've heard a number of college football coaches complain about the current state of NIL. Brian Kelly is one of them. During an appearance on the "Off the Bench" podcast, Kelly expressed his reservations with how things have unfolded regarding NIL and the transfer portal. “Certainly, I’m in favor...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Standout Transfer Wide Receiver Is Down To 2 Teams

Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Class of 2025 point guard says he’s a UNC fan; What does it mean for recruitment?

Hubert Davis and his staff are starting to build their recruiting boards for future classes, hoping to land some big talent for the UNC basketball program. While UNC has their eyes on the 2024 class, the focus will begin to shift to the 2025 class as well. One prospect that has started to gain attention from programs is point guard Mikel Brown Jr. The 5-foot-11, 140-pound guard has a total of five offers in his recruitment so far, with Auburn, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Florida, and Presbyterian. But could the Tar Heels get involved sooner or later? Brown Jr. offered up an interesting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 10 Worst Teams

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before you know it. Spring football has wrapped up across the country, with preseason camps set to begin in a couple of months. The regular season will start in early September. Who's going to be among the worst teams in college...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy