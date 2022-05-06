ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Confirms Romance With Australian Singer G Flip: Meet the Music Star

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Finding love! Chrishell Stause has officially moved on with Australian singer G Flip following her split with Selling Sunset costar Jason Oppenheim . The Netflix star revealed her new romance during the show's fifth season reunion.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them,” she gushed during the reunion special, which hit the streaming service on Friday, May 6. “And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Chrishell Stause's Impressive Net Worth Proves She Can Do It All

Their budding romance started after Chrishell was "just going to be in their video," which is about "this chaotic love story." The reality star added, "I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.'”

Keep reading to learn more about G Flip.

They're From Australia

G Flip — whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo — was born on September 22, 1994, and is from Melbourne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvbgJ_0fV53HyW00

Explaining Their Alter Ego

“There’s no difference between G Flip and Georgia Flipo. They are literally the same person,” they explained during a May 2020 interview with NME . “I’m very unfiltered and just ‘this is who I am’. I wear these clothes. I’m blind. I like wearing a hat because my hair is so long and thick, it gets in the way of what I’m doing. If I’m playing drums, I don’t really want to wear a headband on stage, so I wear a hat that keeps my hair out of my face. I’ve always dressed the same since I was a kid.”

They're Non-Binary

"I was on a kids TV show and when they asked me how it felt to be non-binary this was my answer," the "GAY 4 ME" singer captioned an April 2022 Instagram post. "For every non-binary person it is different, personally I feel like a gender smoothie tho."

The caption explained a tweet that G Flip had shared that read, "If strawberries were girls and blueberries were boys and you put them in a blender, you’d get a gender smoothie. I am a gender smoothie."

Hopeless Romantic! ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause’s Dating History

They Had Big Dreams Before Fame

“I remember closing my eyes — this is before anyone knew who I was, so lame — but I’d pretend I’d have an audience," they shared during the NME interview. During the same interview, G Flip referred to themself as someone "with this rough-around-the-edges, unpolished kind of vibe my whole life."

Sparking Romance Rumors

Before Chrishell confirmed their relationship, eagle-eyed fans speculated on social media that they were more than friends. The Selling Sunset star had also left flirty comments on G Flip's Instagram posts. Cheers to the happy couple!

Comments / 11

Related
People

Chrishell Stause Makes a Joke About Coming Out of the Closet After Revealing Her New Relationship

Chrishell Stause can crack a joke with the best of them!. In a series of Instagram Stories on Friday, the Selling Sunset star, 40, showed off the progress of her closet remodel, telling followers, "Okay, closet update, guys. Look at this. We've got all the marble on there now, we've got the rose quartz – so pretty, do you see that? – I don't know if you can see that."
CELEBRITIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Oppenheim
Person
Chrishell Stause
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Australian#Nme
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Bad News on the Home Front Following Engagement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had reason to celebrate over the weekend after getting engaged, but they got a bad case of the Mondays to start the week. The couple reportedly learned they would no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air. Lopez announced their engagement in the latest issue of her On the JLo newsletter Friday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

Jason Oppenheim Shuts Down Chrishell Stause ‘Showmance’ Rumors, Sheds Tears in ‘Selling Sunset’ Reunion Teaser

All is fair in love and reality TV. Jason Oppenheim broke down over his relationship with Chrishell Stause in Netflix’s first look at the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion. “Was it a showmance for you? Or was it real?” host Tan France bluntly asked Jason, 45, about his whirlwind romance with Chrishell, 40, in the Thursday, May 5, teaser. (The duo went public with their relationship in summer 2021, but things fizzled out before the new year.)
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Won’t Attend The Met Gala With Her

It looks like Kendall Jenner will be walking the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art alone at the 2022 Met Gala. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the 26-year-old model’s boyfriend of two years, Devin Booker, 25, will likely not join her at the star-studded event to make their red carpet debut. The news comes as Devin recovers from some injuries during his sixth season with the Phoenix Suns.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy