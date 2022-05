If you like to hike and want a "very cool" experience, then put the Guler Ice Cave on your list of summer hikes. The cave is actually a lava tube that was formed about 15,000 years ago in the Trout Lake Valley of Washington. The entire hike to and through the cave is a little over 2 miles. The cave runs about 700 feet in length or about a quarter-mile.

