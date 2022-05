TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The two victims in the double shooting on Fayette Road Wednesday are expected to recover, according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. “Last that we had heard, they (the injuries) are not life-threatening, and (the victims) are expected to make a full recovery,” said Plasse. “But that’s the good thing, […]

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO