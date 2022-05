Who is the villain of Doctor Strange 2? Marvel fans have been asking that ever since the sequel was announced, and the trailers haven't exactly clarified the issue. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will live up to its title, as Spider-Man director Sam Raimi takes viewers on a wild (and at times frightening) ride through different realities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along the way, we'll be meeting variant versions of Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch – any number of whom could be evil. A lot of fans also speculate that one of Marvel's evil entities could be the true mastermind behind the threat.

