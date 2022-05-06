ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

“Tickets, Please, Tickets”: Train Anxiety

By thepointsoflife
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Train Anxiety is part of Punxsutawney TPOL Trip Report. The train is my favorite method of transport. Here are some examples of why that is:. I also have great anxiety when riding them because I never know if I purchased the right ticket. I am always worried about being fined by...

thepointsoflife.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British Airways stopped Ukrainian family from boarding flight to the UK despite turning up with the correct travel documents - because grandmother had lost her passport

British Airways has apologised after family of Ukrainian refugees were barred from boarding their flight despite all three passengers having the correct documentation. The family, which included an eight-year-old girl, had fled their home in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, which has faced some of the most devastating attacks from Russian troops since the invasion began on February 24.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Milan, PA
City
Punxsutawney, PA
Upworthy

A study reveals the cheapest time to buy airfare

Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
LIFESTYLE
Architectural Digest

The Best Carry-On Luggage for Smooth and Stylish Travels

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether you’ve got a bucket list trip around the corner or a last-minute weekend getaway in tow, we think you might benefit from...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Italian
Interesting Engineering

The world’s first airport for flying cars opens in the UK

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
CLASSIX 107.9

Win Floor Seats to Mother's Day Concert + Hotel + $200 Dinner!

Tell us why your Mom deserves to WIN the Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift including 2 tickets to the Mother’s Day Up Close & Personal Concert, Hotel Accommodations, and a $200 Visa gift Card! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pymnts

Distributed Check-In and Door-to-Door Bookings Disrupting Travel

Sooner or later air travel is going to resume in something like what we recognize as “normal” fashion, very possibly surpassing pre-pandemic records. There's a downside: when everyone is flying again you’ll be able to watch entire movies while waiting in those post-pandemic airport check-in lines. There’s...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Interrail releases half-price passes to celebrate 50 years of unlimited European travel

Fifty years after the first Interrail travellers began finding their way across Europe, the railway industry has come up with its best–ever deal – half-price unlimited travel passes.The flash sale begins this morning and lasts until 11.59pm on Tuesday 10 May, but digital passes bought now can be used at any time in the next 11 months.The 50 per cent discount applies to longer continuous “global passes”, which allow unlimited travel for one, two or three months on the national railways of 33 participating countries.The original one-month pass costs €335 (£279) with the offer, less than £10 per day....
TRAFFIC
AFP

Companies envision taxis flying above jammed traffic

As urban traffic gets more miserable, entrepreneurs are looking to a future in which commuters hop into "air taxis" that whisk them over clogged roads. Roads are congested with traffic that wastes time, frays nerves and spews pollution.
INDUSTRY
BBC

EasyJet to take out seats so it can fly with fewer crew

EasyJet plans to remove seats on some of its planes this summer, so that it can operate flights with fewer cabin crew. The airline is battling staff shortages as it attempts to return to pre-pandemic levels of service. By taking out the back row of seating on its A319 fleet,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The end of The Knowledge: Report says black cab driver's 150-year-old London map test should be scrapped and minicabs allowed to use bus lanes and be hailed in the street

The world-famous exam for London taxi drivers should be scrapped, according to a report published yesterday by an economic think tank. The Adam Smith Institute called for The Knowledge, the exam that requires drivers to memorise 25,000 streets and 100,000 landmarks within a six-mile radius of Charing Cross, to be stopped amid the rise of ride-hailing apps such as Uber.
TRAFFIC
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy