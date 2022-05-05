Together in Song: A Gathering of Choral Music with Pasadena Chorale, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and Yale Glee Club

Strong Singing Performances Throughout Rescue A Flawed Production. Given that Venice is the city of Vivaldi’s birth and the scene of most of his musical successes, it is fitting that La Fenice has been one of the leading companies in the movement toward rehabilitating staged performances of his operas. This season’s production of the composer’s 1735 work “La Griselda” will mark the fifth consecutive year in which the company has staged one of his operas. The run began in 2018 with an imaginative and historically informed presentation of “Orlando Furioso,” which captured the work’s dramatic intensity and musical variety, and has arguably been the best production to date, although its staging of “Dorilla in Tempo” in 2019 was certainly the most eye-catching with its beautifully colored sets. Of course, alongside greater exposure comes greater audience awareness and higher expectations, and last year’s unremittingly dark and violent production of “Farnace” fell short of the mark. Unfortunately, “La Griselda” also proved to be somewhat of a disappointment.

