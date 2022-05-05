ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Together in Song: A Gathering of Choral Music with Pasadena Chorale, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and Yale Glee Club

Cover picture for the articlePasadena Chorale is proud to announce that it will partner with Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and Yale Glee Club for a benefit concert to raise funds for Urban Voices Project, a music community engagement nonprofit and performance choir composed of currently and formerly unhoused artists of Los Angeles. “Together in Song:...

