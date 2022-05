At its 170th annual commencement ceremony on May 7, Hillsdale College awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree to psychologist and author Jordan B. Peterson, who addressed the graduating class of 2022, and an honorary Doctorate of Business to entrepreneur Bill Atherton. Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn awarded both honorary degrees. Jordan B. Peterson is a clinical psychologist, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Toronto, and the author of three books: “Maps of...

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO